Kim Kardashian's Tweaked Appearance In New Campaign Photos Makes Fans Believe She Went Under The Knife To Mimic Megan Fox
In 2021, Kim Kardashian hired Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox to star alongside each other in a campaign for SKIMS, and the mom-of-four's latest advertisements seem to take some inspo from the hot pics — perhaps a little too much.
After the makeup mogul shared fresh photos for her line's new collection, social media users noticed she looked a bit different, with some accusing her of copying Fox's aesthetic.
In one snap, the reality star, 42, who died her hair back to its natural dark hue, had her locks styled down, and she had a few shorter strands frame her face, plump lips and slim nose. Another shot depicted Kardashian's mane up in a messy "flip bun," a style the actress has worn in the past.
The similarities didn't go unnoticed, with one fan commenting, "@meganfox is that you?"
"Kim kardashian is stealing megan fox looks gurl be yaself," echoed another.
Others thought Kardashian's features looked tweaked, with one person writing, "Her face looks so different." On a separate one of her Instagram uploads, one user noted, "You don’t look like Kim Kardashian."
The SKKN founder hasn't commented on the buzz, though she did reveal during an episode of The Kardashians that she and the actress, 36, have known each other for years.
In fact, when Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson asked the Jennifer's Body lead — who's engaged to the comedian's best friend Machine Gun Kelly — for the mogul's phone number, Kardashian said the actress texted him back, "Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number. Like, never going to happen. Do not ask us."
When the Saturday Night Live star and Kardashian did end up connecting after her hosting gig on the sketch show, the latter revealed Fox sent her a text "and [was] like, 'Is this s**t for real?'"