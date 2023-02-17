Watch: Kim Kardashian Trolled By Fans For Lacking 'Sex Appeal' In 'Expressionless' Fashion Campaign
Kim Kardashian's glam looks and fabulous figure are what catapulted her to international superstardom, but some fans think the reality star is trying a bit too hard to look sexy these days.
On Wednesday, February 15, the SKIMS founder proudly revealed via Instagram that she was chosen to star in a sultry video campaign for Dolce & Gabbana, and though she rocks plenty of skin-baring outfits, viewers were left with mixed emotions.
"The new #DGSS23 campaign shot by @mertalas and @macpiggott moves through an intimate dimension, dimmed by the density of black and white hues, in the vast halls of an Italian villa," she captioned the post, which depicted her laying in bed, mingling with a man and showcasing her famous derrière.
While sister Kylie Jenner and makeup artist Chris Appleton applauded the mom-of-four, 42, a chunk of commenters voiced their distaste for the fashion ad.
"Kim is losing that sexual appeal and I'm a fan ... this ad is just mediocre," one person wrote, with another noted, "She looks so awkward trying to look sexy..."
"I'm just so bored with her look, always expressionless," a third commenter said. "Always the same, nothing intriguing."
The collab is one of the first Kardashian has done this year, though as OK! reported, she was offered to star in Balenciaga's 2023 campaign, but she turned down the gig due to the brand's scandal.
In November 2022, the luxe fashion house found themselves in hot water after they debuted a campaign with children that featured teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear. In some photos, laws about child pornography are strewn across the table, prompting tons of backlash.
Balenciaga issued an apology but claimed the latter images were setup by a third party, which is why they filed a complaint over "reckless negligence."
"We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents in the background and we could have done things differently," their statement concluded.
Kardashian is a known fan of the label and declared she was "disgusted and outraged" by the situation – however, fans weren't pleased when she never officially cut ties with them.
"The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," the makeup mogul concluded her statement. "As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."