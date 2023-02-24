Kim Kardashian Hilariously Teases Kendall Jenner About Her 'Long Hands' After Model Debunks Photoshop Accusations
Kim Kardashian couldn't resist poking fun at sis Kendall Jenner after the model's photoshop accusations.
On Friday, February 24, the mom-of-four uploaded several photos of herself donning a white bikini and walking on the sand, revealing in the caption that her younger sibling was the one snapping the scenic shots.
"Long handed @kendalljenner on the lense [sic] 📷," the SKIMS founder, 42, wrote, referencing how fans thought Jenner's limbs seemed elongated in a bikini pic she shared via Instagram on February 11.
The brunette bombshell's pal Hailey Bieber came to her defense four days later, noting how Jenner's hands and fingers have always looked a bit weird.
"Look how bizarre her hand looks normally," the Rhode skincare founder, 26, quipped as she posted another photo of Jenner, 27, showing off her hand. "This is live. Live footage of the hand."
One person who clearly could care less about the size of the reality star's digits is rumored new flame Bad Bunny. The Grammy winner and model sparked romance rumors earlier this month after being spotted exiting the same Beverly Hills restaurant, where they reportedly had a double date with Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber.
As OK! reported, the fashionista and the rapper, 28, "were introduced by friends" after the latter "moved to L.A. a few weeks ago."
"Kendall recently started hanging out with him," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."
The buzz comes three months after the stunner called it quits with Devin Booker, who she dated on and off for around two years.
Sources explained the exes' busy schedules got in the way of their relationship, and while they vowed to remain friendly, it was revealed just a few days ago that the athlete, 26, unfollowed Jenner on Instagram, making fans think he's jealous of her new flame.