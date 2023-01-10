Kim & Khloé Kardashian Touch Down In L.A. From Toronto After Death Of Tristan Thompson's Mom

Though Khloé and Tristan are no longer together, they have maintained a healthy coparenting relationship, as the reality star even invited her cheating ex to join her famous family on Halloween. The NBA player was seen bonding with his kids at the spooky bash, and while it may not have been easy for Khloé to extend the invitation, she has maintained since they parted ways that she wants her ex to be a part of their brood's lives.

“It actually took a lot of strength for her to be able to put aside her own anger and pain and allow for him to be there for Halloween with the kids," spilled an insider of the October 2022 reunion. “It certainly isn’t easy for her, but she’s doing it because him having a bond with their children is more important to her than letting her own feelings run the show."