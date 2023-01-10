Kim & Khloé Kardashian Touch Down In L.A. From Toronto After Death Of Tristan Thompson's Mom
Kim and Khloé Kardashian have returned from Toronto after rushing to be by Tristan Thompson's side following the death of his mom, Andrea.
The Kardashians stars were seen arriving in L.A. via the SKIMS founder's private jet on Monday, January 9, having rushed to Canada to console Khloé's baby daddy after his mom suffered a heart attack at home on Thursday, January 5. (Despite being rushed to the hospital and medical experts attempting to resuscitate her, they were unfortunately unable to do so.)
Kim, 42, and Khloé, 38, looked downcast as they stepped off the former's $150 million jet, as seen in photos. With sunglasses covering both their eyes, Kim opted for a high ponytail and braid while her younger sister kept her long locks down, finishing off her flight look with a black beanie.
Khloé — who shares daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, five months old, with Tristan — spent three days in Toronto with her ex after flying out on Thursday evening. It’s unclear how long Kim spent with the former couple, who split following Tristan's latest cheating scandal, which resulted in the birth of a baby boy.
Though Khloé and Tristan are no longer together, they have maintained a healthy coparenting relationship, as the reality star even invited her cheating ex to join her famous family on Halloween. The NBA player was seen bonding with his kids at the spooky bash, and while it may not have been easy for Khloé to extend the invitation, she has maintained since they parted ways that she wants her ex to be a part of their brood's lives.
“It actually took a lot of strength for her to be able to put aside her own anger and pain and allow for him to be there for Halloween with the kids," spilled an insider of the October 2022 reunion. “It certainly isn’t easy for her, but she’s doing it because him having a bond with their children is more important to her than letting her own feelings run the show."
As OK! reported, Khloé and Tristan conceived their baby boy back in November 2021 via surrogate, mere weeks before the world found out he had cheated on her with another woman, who fell pregnant and welcomed son Theo in December 2021.
After demanding a paternity test, Tristan confirmed in January 2022 that he was in fact the baby's dad — though he has yet to meet Theo as far as the public knows.