Khloé Kardashian Put 'Aside Her Anger And Pain' So Kids Could Spend Halloween With Tristan Thompson At Family's Spooky Bash: Source
Putting up a good front. Despite Tristan Thompson's latest betrayal, Khloé Kardashian chose to put her kids first and invite their father to her family's lavish Halloween bash over the weekend.
“It actually took a lot of strength for her to be able to put aside her own anger and pain and allow for him to be there for Halloween with the kids," an insider said after her baby daddy's paternity scandal made headlines in December 2021.
“It certainly isn’t easy for her, but she’s doing it because him having a bond with their children is more important to her than letting her own feelings run the show," continued the source of the former flames' two kids: 4-year-old daughter True and their 3-month-old baby boy, who was born in July.
They added. "Does it make it easy for her? No, but she doesn’t care because the happiness of her children comes above all else."
As OK! reported, Thompson was spotted at the Kardashian Jenner's spooky party via a video Kim Kardashian's daughter, North, 9, shared on TikTok. The Good American cofounder's cheating ex was seen in the background wearing all black and an Iron Man mask.
Despite calling it quits after learning Thompson fathered a child with another woman, named Maralee Nichols, while they were still together, Kardashian still wants to coparent with the NBA player so their little ones can have a relationship with their father.
"Khloe still wants Tristan there for the special moments, she feels it's important for her kids to have those memories with him and bond," they continued, noting that Kardashian is "aware that people are going to have opinions about her inviting him around but she’s not going to let that stop her from doing what’s best for her kids."
Weeks before Thompson was exposed for being unfaithful, resulting in the December birth of his and Nichols' son, Theo, he and Kardashian conceived their baby boy via surrogacy in November 2021.