Khloé Kardashian Flies To Toronto To Console Ex Tristan Thompson After His Mom Suddenly Dies
After Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea, passed away suddenly, the Good American co-founder jumped on a plane to be with him.
According to an outlet, the basketball star's mom was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack at home on Thursday, January 5.
Medical experts attempted to resuscitate her, but unfortunately they were unable to do so.
In the photos, the Hulu star, 38, wore a black coat and jeans as she touched down in Toronto via private jet with her ex.
According to an insider, the former flames, who split in 2021, took the plane to Canada to support him during this tough time.
It seems like the NBA star was close with his mom, as he previously gushed about her on Mother's Day in 2020.
"Happy Mother’s Day Mommy! One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high. Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son❤️. Not all superheroes wear capes," he wrote.
After the news spread, people took to the comments section to send Thompson, who shares daughter True and a son, whose name is not known, with Kardashian, some love. One person wrote, "Sending you my sincerest deepest condolences❤️," while another added, "Sorry for your loss 🕊️ 😢."
A third person added, "Sending prayers and my deepest condolences 🙏🏾🙏🏾."
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian and Thompson, 31, have been doing their best at co-parenting ever since they went their separate ways.
“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” she shared. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”