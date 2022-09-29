Not Interested: Khloé Kardashian Shut Down Tristan Thompson's Marriage Proposal Before His Paternity Scandal

"This was my life for 6 years and we weren't just a couple, we genuinely were best friends. We did all these things together and learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty, doesn't mean you fall out of love with them instantly," the mother-of-two added of the ex couple's bumpy relationship.

"So when we're in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? I don't even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship!" Khloé continued. "I'm like shame on me, almost. I know better and I didn't do better because I had so much hope and faith."