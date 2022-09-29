Not Interested: Khloé Kardashian Shut Down Tristan Thompson's Marriage Proposal Before His Paternity Scandal
Khloé Kardashian just dropped a bombshell. During the Thursday, September 29, episode of The Kardashians, the Good American cofounder revealed Tristan Thompson proposed to her in December 2020, one year before he was exposed for cheating with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols in March 2021, which resulted in the birth of a baby boy.
Seemingly knowing a storm was brewing ahead, Kardashian said no to her baby daddy.
During a visit from her sister Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS founder voiced her concern for her younger sibling after everything Tristan has put her through over the years. "The fact that he proposed and you never told us and I asked him months later, the night I thought it happened, he's like, 'She never told you guys?'" Kim said in the episode.
JEALOUS MUCH? TRISTAN THOMPSON GOES SHIRTLESS AFTER KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S NEW ROMANCE RUMORS SWIRL
Khloé then shared her reasoning for turning down her on-and-off flame's proposal.
"I said I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship, because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone and that's why I said I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family," the Kocktails with Khloé star explained, as Tristan has publicly cheated on her on more than one occasion.
"As hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it's the truth," Khloé continued. "I'm not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope and I said that to him."
Looking back, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was wise not to commit, as she is now dealing with the aftermath of Tristan's latest scandal. (Despite Tristan knowing another woman was carrying his child last year, he pressured Khloé to push along the surrogacy process. The two conceived their second child via surrogacy in November 2021, weeks before his baby with Maralee was born.)
READY TO WED? TRISTAN THOMPSON SPOKE WITH KRIS JENNER ABOUT MARRYING KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN RIGHT BEFORE PATERNITY DRAMA
"Going through what I went through with Tristan was incredibly hard," Khloé admitted in a confessional. "The hardest part about it all was training yourself to un-love someone."
"This was my life for 6 years and we weren't just a couple, we genuinely were best friends. We did all these things together and learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty, doesn't mean you fall out of love with them instantly," the mother-of-two added of the ex couple's bumpy relationship.
"So when we're in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? I don't even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship!" Khloé continued. "I'm like shame on me, almost. I know better and I didn't do better because I had so much hope and faith."
As OK! previously reported, Khloé and Tristan, who also share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, welcomed a baby boy over the summer. The reality star has "sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time," confirmed a source, and Tristan will "be present in their child’s life as much as he wants."