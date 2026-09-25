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Kim and Khloé Kardashian Reveal Nickname They Have for Skims Designer's Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

split of Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton and Khloé Kardashian.
Source: MEGA;

Kim and Khloé Kardashian shared their funny nickname for Lewis Hamilton.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian has a cheeky nickname for boyfriend Lewis Hamilton — and sister Khloé Kardashian appears to be in on the joke.

The Skims founder, 45, made a playful reference to the Formula 1 star while shopping at Target with Khloé in a recent Instagram video. During their trip through the store, Kim and Khloé came across a display of Bridgerton-themed body wash, prompting the mom-of-four to reference her British beau.

Bridgerton? Bridgerton body wash? I mean, good for them,” Kim said before adding, “I have my own Mr. Bridgerton.”

“Speak for yourself,” Khloé jokingly responded.

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Source: Instagram

Kim and Khloe Kardashian shopping and sharing secret nickname of Lewis Hamilton.

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The reference seemingly pointed to Hamilton, 41, who was knighted in 2021.

Later in the outing, Kim and Khloé continued the joke when they came across Almave, the nonalcoholic agave spirit co-founded by Hamilton.

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image of Kim Kardashian is dating Lewis Hamilton.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian is dating Lewis Hamilton.

“Do you know who makes that?” Kim asked her younger sister while pointing toward the product.

“Bridgerton?” Khloé replied, keeping the nickname going.

“Yes,” Kim confirmed.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Become More Public

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image of The pair have been more open with their romance.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

The pair have been more open with their romance.

The playful exchange comes as Kim and Lewis have become increasingly open about their romance.

As OK! previously reported, Lewis recently shared a series of loved-up photos with Kim, including a candid selfie from a bike ride in London and a sweet snap of the reality star kissing him on the cheek.

“Bit of this, bit of that,” the Formula 1 driver captioned the September 22 Instagram carousel. The couple also stepped out together for the opening night of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on September 19.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Become More Public

image of Lewis started dating Kim earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Lewis started dating Kim earlier this year.

Kim wore a plunging black gown for the occasion, while Hamilton complemented her in a black suit. The pair were photographed holding hands during the star-studded event.

Their latest outings follow months of the couple gradually becoming more comfortable putting their romance on display.

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Khloé Kardashian Has Already Spent Time With the Couple

image of Kim and Kanye West finalized their divorce in 2022.
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim and Kanye West finalized their divorce in 2022.

Khloé's “Bridgerton” joke isn't the first time she's been included in Kim and Lewis' budding romance. Earlier this month, OK! reported the couple enjoyed a scenic boat ride alongside the Good American co-founder.

In a photo from the outing, Kim sat beside Lewis as Khloé posed nearby, suggesting the racing star has already spent some quality time with his girlfriend's famous family.

Kim and Lewis first sparked romance speculation before eventually making their relationship Instagram official earlier this year.

Kim was previously married to Kanye West, with whom she shares four children: North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2022.

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