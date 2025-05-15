Revenge Body! Kim Zolciak Bares Her Cleavage in Skimpy Bikini After Kroy Biermann Split
Kim Zolciak is definitely feeling herself after her breakup!
On Wednesday, May 14, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum hopped on her Instagram Stories to drop some sizzling snaps from her Turks and Caicos getaway following her split from Kroy Biermann.
She rocked a barely-there yellow bikini with a matching cover-up, styled her hair into a messy bun, threw on a pair of sunglasses and accessorized with an “evil eye” amulet necklace.
The Bravo star looked totally carefree as she strolled down a path surrounded by lush greenery, flaunting her toned figure.
“I’m always clowning,” she captioned one of the photos, adding a laughing emoji for good measure.
She also posted a short video, gushing over the beach vibes and crystal-clear waves.
“There’s no place on earth like Turks,” she said off-camera while panning over the ocean view.
“This is my favorite place in the whole wide world, guys,” she added, showing off the empty beach, which she called “amazing.”
In another beach shot, the mom-of-six was seen wading into the water in a ruched, off-white bikini with red straps. Across the photo, she simply wrote: “Happy happy happy.”
As OK! previously reported, Zolciak first filed for divorce from Biermann in May 2023. They tried to give things another shot, but that didn’t last long. By August 2023, Biermann filed again — and they’ve been in a messy back-and-forth ever since.
Just last month, their daughter Ariana Biermann opened up about the ongoing split, saying the drama is far from over.
“My mom is great,” Ariana told a news outlet on April 22. “She just moved into a new house and she’s doing great.”
“I think it gets hard sometimes,” she added. “It’s been a really long divorce. [It’s been] two and a half f------- years, and it’s still not even almost done.”
Ariana made it clear she’s “very protective” of Kim, whom she called her “best friend.”
“I hope that she just continues to thrive,” she said. “She’s been with my stepdad for 13 [or] 14 years now, and I’m just excited for her to just be a mom. I tell her, ‘It’s your first time in this world too, so I’ll be your mom sometimes when you need it.’”
Ariana also spilled that her mom is back on the dating scene and “exploring her options.”
Back in March, Kim was caught by a news outlet while out and about, and the cameraman didn’t hesitate to ask if she felt “the urge” to “get out and start mingling again.”
“I’m really happy,” Kim replied, revealing she’s currently dating “one person.” She made it clear he’s “age-appropriate,” not an ex-athlete, doesn’t live in Atlanta, and has no ties to the entertainment world.
“I’m just dating,” she added. “I was in the house with the kids and now I’m out… I’m just happy. I have my kids, I’m in my new house. I’m working."
As for her relationship status, she clarified, “I wouldn’t say [I’ve got] a new man. But I’m definitely happy, for sure. My kids are happy, happier. I try to make it joyful [for them]. We try to do fun things.”