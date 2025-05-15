Revenge Body! Kim Zolciak Bares Her Cleavage in Skimpy Bikini After Kroy Biermann Split

Kim Zolciak showed off her curves in a tiny bikini while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

On Wednesday, May 14, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum hopped on her Instagram Stories to drop some sizzling snaps from her Turks and Caicos getaway following her split from Kroy Biermann.

Kim Zolciak is definitely feeling herself after her breakup !

The Bravo star looked totally carefree as she strolled down a path surrounded by lush greenery, flaunting her toned figure.

She rocked a barely-there yellow bikini with a matching cover-up, styled her hair into a messy bun, threw on a pair of sunglasses and accessorized with an “evil eye” amulet necklace.

“I’m always clowning,” she captioned one of the photos, adding a laughing emoji for good measure.

She also posted a short video, gushing over the beach vibes and crystal-clear waves.

“There’s no place on earth like Turks,” she said off-camera while panning over the ocean view.

“This is my favorite place in the whole wide world, guys,” she added, showing off the empty beach, which she called “amazing.”