Newly Single Kim Zolciak Seems Unbothered by Kroy Biermann Divorce as She Flaunts Her Cleavage in Racy Snap: Photo
Kim Zolciak is showing her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, what he's missing out on after the separated spouses both filed petitions for divorce in early May.
On Monday, July 12, the 45-year-old posted an alluring video of herself to Instagram, as she teased her followers by flaunting her cleavage at the camera.
Zolciak appeared to be sitting in the front of her car as she pouted her lips and flirtatiously batted her eyelashes while totally feeling herself on the sunny afternoon.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had her bleach blonde hair styled in loose voluminous curls, and by the looks of it, had her and Biermann's little ones in the back seat.
Zolciak appeared to be doing just fine during the photo op, despite what her friend Shereé Whitfield had to say about her pal's spiraling emotions.
During a guest appearance on the Sunday, June 11, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Zolciak's fellow RHOA costar spilled info on how the mom-of-six is doing amid her nasty divorce battle, as OK! previously reported.
"I am in touch with her, and I was shocked," Whitfield informed Andy Cohen during the talk show. "I thought her and Kroy [were] gonna be forever. I’m really sad for them."
"I’ve been in contact with her, and she’s not doing well," Whitfield claimed of Zolciak. "She’s taking it really bad."
The exes are currently fighting for custody of their four youngest children: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
The Don't Be Tardy stars also share Zolciak's two biological daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom the retired NFL player adopted in 2013 — two years after tying the knot with his estranged wife in 2011.
As Zolciak and Biermann duke out their heated split, they remain living in the same Georgia mansion — which seems to only be making matters worse, and definitely more painful for their kids who have had to watch the madness unfold.
"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," a source previously explained. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They’re even bickering over knickknacks. Kim’s being petty and Kroy’s being a jerk."