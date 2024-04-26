Kim Zolciak Compares Kroy Biermann Split to 'Death' While Addressing Strange 'R.I.P.' Post
Kim Zolciak is responding to the backlash over her recent post about Kroy Biermann.
After The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, shared a black-and-white photo of herself and her estranged husband, 38, with the hashtag "R.I.P.," Zolciak made it clear she wasn't trying to suggest Biermann had died.
"So, everyone in the world, it seems, is talking about my post yesterday," the Bravo star said of the strange social media update. "Let’s be clear, at no point did I claim Kroy was dead, nor did I allude to that."
"In fact, I used a picture of BOTH of us and said #RIP- and, frankly, the end of my relationship was like a death of sorts, so #RIP to that," Zolciak said of the dramatic end of her 12-year marriage to Biermann.
"And the story it linked to also had nothing to do with Kroy dying," she clarified. "The story was a tribute to many we’ve lost this past year. And yes, my relationship was lost too, so it seemed fitting."
The former Don't Be Tardy cast member went on to shade fans who actually thought she would ever announce the ex-NFL star's passing in that way. "People also need to get serious," Zolciak added.
"Do you actually think if Kroy died, even with all of the issues we’ve had, my first instinct would be to go to my Instagram and post #LinkInBio with his pic and #RIP attached?” she explained. "Anyone who knows me, including my dear fans, know that I’d have more tact and class and compassion than that. The moral of the story is people need to learn how to read and not jump to conclusions."
The response from Zolciak comes after their daughter Ariana Biermann took to TikTok to give her candid reaction to her mother's shocking post about her adoptive father, who legally became her and her biological sister Brielle Biermann's legal parent in 2013.
"You guys, I about had a d--- heart attack when I went on my Instagram," the 22-year-old revealed. "I physically don't have any f------ words. What would you do in this situation? Secondhand embarrassment stays through the roof. Let's see what's coming next week. I love you, but I just....my heart! The f---!"
The former pair, who share four biological children, Kroy, 12, Kash, 11, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 10, have yet to settle their divorce after Biermann first filed to end their union in May 2023. After a brief reconciliation over the summer, the former athlete filed again in August 2023.
Warped Speed conducted the interview with Zolciak.