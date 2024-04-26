Kim Zolciak Compares Kroy Biermann Split to 'Death' While Addressing Strange 'R.I.P.' Post

"Do you actually think if Kroy died, even with all of the issues we’ve had, my first instinct would be to go to my Instagram and post #LinkInBio with his pic and #RIP attached?” she explained. "Anyone who knows me, including my dear fans, know that I’d have more tact and class and compassion than that. The moral of the story is people need to learn how to read and not jump to conclusions."

The response from Zolciak comes after their daughter Ariana Biermann took to TikTok to give her candid reaction to her mother's shocking post about her adoptive father, who legally became her and her biological sister Brielle Biermann's legal parent in 2013.