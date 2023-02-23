'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak's Daughters Deny 'Insane' Rumors Georgia Home Is In Foreclosure Despite Documented Evidence
Kim Zolciak’s eldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, have attempted to shut down rumors that their lavish Georgia estate is in foreclosure and scheduled to be auctioned.
“You guys are crazy. It's insane,” Ariana, 21, told a paparazzi while she and her sister waited for a ride at LAX airport on Wednesday, February 22.
The daughters of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed the entire situation is a complete “misunderstanding.”
“Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana added.
The ladies — who were dressed in classic airport loungewear and large-framed sunglasses — told those who don’t believe them to just wait and “see what happens March 7,” when the alleged auction is set to occur. “Stay tuned,” the sisters joked.
When asked if there is any plan of the family leaving, Ariana sternly responded, “nope.”
The paparazzi continued to question the siblings, specifically curious if there was any “saving” necessary.
The dynamic duo laughed off the camera man, confirming, “the house is saved.”
“Everything is still there,” Ariana revealed. “We all live there. We just slept there last night.”
“[We’ve already] gone through this in November,” Brielle, 25, noted of the last time false rumors surfaced that their house had foreclosed for $257,000.
The pair was asked to explain why Fulton County shared a foreclosure notice for the family’s outstanding mansion, with paperwork revealing it would be auctioned off by Trust Bank on Tuesday, March 7 — however, the girls remained clueless on the matter.
“I’m not really sure,” Ariana kept insisting, noting nothing of that sort was plausible to occur. “Not to my knowledge.”
“Yeah, not what I’ve been told,” Brielle seconded her sister’s response.
Fulton County shared the documents after Kim and husband Kroy Biermann defaulted on a $1.65 million loan.
The mom-of-six — who also shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, with her hubby — also attempted to debunk foreclosure allegations by flaunting her massive crystal-embellished mansion all over her social media.
"She's showing off her house for a reason right now,” a source revealed to another news publication. “She's showing she's still there like, 'What's the problem?’ She doesn’t care.”