Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Enjoy Fun Day On The Water After Ivanka Snubs TV Star's Birthday Party
Kimberly Guilfoyle and beau Donald Trump Jr. aren't letting the family drama get in the way of her birthday weekend!
On Sunday, March 12, the TV personality revealed via Instagram that the duo hit the seas on a ritzy boat, captioning her post from the day, "Salt life."
The Fox News alum, 54, was clearly enjoying her time on the seas as ongoing tension between herself and Trump's sister Ivanka Trump heats up, as the blonde beauty skipped Guilfoyle's birthday bash despite an invitation.
However, as OK! reported, an insider claimed Ivanka, 41, had a legitimate excuse as to why she was MIA. "They ... were so sad to miss it," a source spilled of the mom-of-three and husband Jared Kushner. "Their niece’s bat mitzvah was Thursday evening and it had been planned a long time ago."
The former beauty pageant queen even tried to dismiss the feud gossip by making a tribute to Guilfoyle on her special day.
"Happy birthday @kimberlyguilfoyle! Love you!" she gushed in an Instagram Story post that featured photos of the two. "Looking forward to many more memories and adventures together!"
Despite playing nice, a source claimed Ivanka "doesn’t trust" her brother's fiancée "because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family."
The brood's strife was made public late last year after Tiffany Trump's November wedding, as Ivanka cut Guilfoyle out of the pictures she posted to social media, allegedly due to her attire.
"Kimberly wore black, which rubbed everyone the wrong way," said a source. "Kimberly knew the dress code and simply disregarded it, which upset both Tiffany and Ivanka."
After Ivanka got called out for the obvious crop, she reposted the shots to include the TV star, "but the damage was done," the insider declared.
The source noted Ivanka is also resentful since she "loves" her former sister-in-law, Vanessa Trump, who Donald Jr. divorced in 2018. For a while, "there was hope that they would reconcile," the insider said, "but Kimberly put the kibosh on that."