OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Kimberly Guilfoyle
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kimberly Guilfoyle Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'Honey' Donald Trump Jr. As Tense Relationship With Ivanka Carries On

kimberely don ig pp
Source: @KimberlyGuilfoyle@instagram
By:

Feb. 15 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kimberly Guilfoyle made the most of her Valentine's Day!

On Tuesday, February 14, the former prosecuting attorney took to Instagram to share a snap with her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., before heading out on a romantic date for the annual holiday of love.

Article continues below advertisement
kimberlyguilfoyleig
Source: @KimberlyGuilfoyle/instagram

"Valentine’s Day with my honey! ♥️🙏🤗 @donaldjtrumpjr," Guilfoyle penned alongside the loved-up photo of herself rocking a skin tight lavender mini dress while posing with her husband-to-be, who wore a two-piece suit and a coordinating light purple shirt and tie.

The date night comes as tensions between the news personality and her future-sister-in-law Ivanka Trump have been at an all-time high. “Ivanka doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family," an insider close to the family previously spilled to a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
kimberelygjpg
Source: mega

According to sources, despite her best efforts to fit in with the political dynasty, Guilfoyle made a major misstep while attending Tiffany Trump's November 2022 wedding.

“Kimberly wore black, which rubbed everyone the wrong way,” the insider explained. “Kimberly knew the dress code and simply disregarded it, which upset both Tiffany and Ivanka."

MORE ON:
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump transformation gallery
Source: mega

The next day, the 41-year-old shared an Instagram photo from the special day, which included Lara Trump, Melania Trump and Marla Maples, with the journalist clearly cropped out. “Once people online noticed, Ivanka reposted the image with Kimberly in it, but the damage was done," the source added.

“She loves her former sister-in-law, Vanessa [Trump],” the insider noted of her brother's former wife, who he divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2018. “There was hope that they would reconcile, but Kimberly put the kibosh on that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Despite Ivanka's reservations, the dislike became mutual after the fashion designer made the decision to step away from the contentious political sphere.

“Ivanka’s decision to stay out of politics and relaunch her brand is another reason she’s been keeping her distance. Kimberly, along with Eric’s wife, Lara, consider it a huge betrayal, so they’ve taken sides against her,” the insider claimed. “No one trusts anyone anymore."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.