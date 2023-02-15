Kimberly Guilfoyle Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'Honey' Donald Trump Jr. As Tense Relationship With Ivanka Carries On
Kimberly Guilfoyle made the most of her Valentine's Day!
On Tuesday, February 14, the former prosecuting attorney took to Instagram to share a snap with her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., before heading out on a romantic date for the annual holiday of love.
"Valentine’s Day with my honey! ♥️🙏🤗 @donaldjtrumpjr," Guilfoyle penned alongside the loved-up photo of herself rocking a skin tight lavender mini dress while posing with her husband-to-be, who wore a two-piece suit and a coordinating light purple shirt and tie.
The date night comes as tensions between the news personality and her future-sister-in-law Ivanka Trump have been at an all-time high. “Ivanka doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family," an insider close to the family previously spilled to a news outlet.
According to sources, despite her best efforts to fit in with the political dynasty, Guilfoyle made a major misstep while attending Tiffany Trump's November 2022 wedding.
“Kimberly wore black, which rubbed everyone the wrong way,” the insider explained. “Kimberly knew the dress code and simply disregarded it, which upset both Tiffany and Ivanka."
The next day, the 41-year-old shared an Instagram photo from the special day, which included Lara Trump, Melania Trump and Marla Maples, with the journalist clearly cropped out. “Once people online noticed, Ivanka reposted the image with Kimberly in it, but the damage was done," the source added.
“She loves her former sister-in-law, Vanessa [Trump],” the insider noted of her brother's former wife, who he divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2018. “There was hope that they would reconcile, but Kimberly put the kibosh on that.”
Despite Ivanka's reservations, the dislike became mutual after the fashion designer made the decision to step away from the contentious political sphere.
“Ivanka’s decision to stay out of politics and relaunch her brand is another reason she’s been keeping her distance. Kimberly, along with Eric’s wife, Lara, consider it a huge betrayal, so they’ve taken sides against her,” the insider claimed. “No one trusts anyone anymore."