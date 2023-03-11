Kimberly Guilfoyle's Changing Appearance Questioned By Fans In Donald Trump Jr.'s Birthday Post: 'She's 90 Percent Plastic!'

Donald Trump Jr. made sure to send his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, well-wishes on her birthday on March 9 — but fans couldn't help but point out how much her appearance has changed in the past few years.

"Happy birthday to the best broad ever @kimberlyguilfoyle (inside joke but she knows that’s the highest form of compliment ever!) so relax Karens. 29 only comes once or twice so enjoy it princess. I love you. ❤️," the 45-year-old captioned a slew of photos via Instagram.