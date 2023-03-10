OK Magazine
Ivanka Trump Gushes Over Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle On Her Birthday Despite Not 'Trusting Her'

ivanka trump kimberely donjr pp
Source: mega;@KimberlyGuilfoyle/instagram
By:

Mar. 10 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Truce? Ivanka Trump couldn't help but praise Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, on her March 9 birthday despite there being tension between the two ladies. "Happy birthday @kimberlyguilfoyle! Love you!" Ivanka, 41, captioned a photo of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. together via her Instagram Story.

In another slide, she captioned a family shot: "Looking forward to many more memories and adventures together!"

kimberely ivanka ig
Source: ivankatrump/instagram

Donald Jr. also gave a sweet shout-out to his lady, writing, "Happy birthday to the best broad ever @kimberlyguilfoyle (inside joke but she knows that’s the highest form of compliment ever!) so relax Karens. 29 only comes once or twice so enjoy it princess. I love you. ❤️."

As OK! previously reported, Kimberly hasn't seem to won over Ivanka just yet.

“Ivanka doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family," a source revealed.

At Tiffany Trump's wedding in November 2022, things took a turn for the worse between the two ladies. “Kimberly wore black, which rubbed everyone the wrong way,” the source said of the party, where all the other women wore pastels. “Kimberly knew the dress code and simply disregarded it, which upset both Tiffany and Ivanka."

kimberely
Source: @KimberlyGuilfoyle/instagram
Later on, the businesswoman cut the TV host out of her photo on social media — and people immediately caught on. “Once people online noticed, Ivanka reposted the image with Kimberly in it, but the damage was done," the insider dished.

But Ivanka, who is married to Jared Kushner, seems to be a fan of Donald Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. “She loves her former sister-in-law, Vanessa,” the source said of Donald Jr.'s ex, whom he divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2018. “There was hope that they would reconcile, but Kimberly put the kibosh on that.”

Despite the friction, it seems like Kimberly and Donald Jr. are ready to tie the knot — whether Ivanka approves or not.

"Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," Kimberly confessed.

