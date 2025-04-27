'Stop Filtering Your Picture': Kimberly Guilfoyle Fans Urge Her to 'Age Gracefully' After New Magazine Cover Drops

Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, displayed grace and power in her new magazine cover. However, after sharing images from the photoshoot, followers of Guilfoyle flocked to her comments section to urge her to stop filtering her images.

The U.S. ambassador to Greece wore several glamorous looks for her magazine cover. For one, she donned a Black Swan-inspired gown designed by Oscar Lopez. The dress featured feathers, sultry cutouts and a deep V-neckline.