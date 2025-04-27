or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kimberly Guilfoyle
OK LogoNEWS

'Stop Filtering Your Picture': Kimberly Guilfoyle Fans Urge Her to 'Age Gracefully' After New Magazine Cover Drops

photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: mega

Kimberly Guilfoyle graced the cover of 'Metropolitan.'

By:

April 27 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, displayed grace and power in her new magazine cover. However, after sharing images from the photoshoot, followers of Guilfoyle flocked to her comments section to urge her to stop filtering her images.

The U.S. ambassador to Greece wore several glamorous looks for her magazine cover. For one, she donned a Black Swan-inspired gown designed by Oscar Lopez. The dress featured feathers, sultry cutouts and a deep V-neckline.

Article continues below advertisement
stop filtering your picture kimberly guilfoyle new magazine cover
Source: mega

Kimberly Guilfoyle stunned in several looks for her magazine photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Guilfoyle also stunned in an olive green strapless dress. Her curvaceous figure was on full display as she posed with her hands on her hips.

She rocked conservative looks as well — one of which featured the political figure in a heavily ruched purple gown. Her most glamorous look, perhaps, was a royal red dress with flower embellishments.

Though Guilfoyle slayed her Metropolitan cover, fans of hers weren’t impressed by her lip fillers and image filtration.

Article continues below advertisement
stop filtering your picture kimberly guilfoyle fans new magazine cover
Source: mega

Fans came down hard on Kimberly Guilfoyle for filtering her images too much.

Article continues below advertisement

“Love you Kimberly! You have it all… brains and beauty, but, and I say this with love… where [is] your girlfriend tribe to tell you to stop with the beauty ‘enhancements’ and extreme filters… looking back at your pre-Don [Trump] Jr. photos, I miss that fresh-faced natural beauty… there, I said it,” commented one.

“The filters are too much! You already have it all. Aging gracefully is okay. Have the confidence to go without the extreme face filters,” wrote another.

“Gorgeous… but stop blowing up your lips!” a third exclaimed.

MORE ON:
Kimberly Guilfoyle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
stop filtering your picture kimberly guilfoyle magazine cover
Source: mega

The political figure is a known Republican.

Article continues below advertisement

One fan even accused the political figure of using AI to make herself look more appealing. “Oh my God. You look like Al... not even human anymore. How much are filters, and how much are cosmetic surgery and enhancements? I used to think you were beautiful, but this is just scary,” the disgruntled comment read.

Kimberly was appointed as the ambassador to Greece by President Donald Trump in December 2024. Following her new political role, Donald addressed why he chose her to represent the United States.

Article continues below advertisement
stop filtering your picture ambassador kimberly guilfoyle fans new magazine cover
Source: mega

Donald Trump said Kimberly Guilfoyle is 'perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece.'

“Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media and politics, along with her sharp intellect, make her supremely qualified to represent the United States and safeguard its interests abroad,” the president said. “Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation.”

As an ambassador, Kimberly said in a social media post that she looks “forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.