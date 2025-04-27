'Stop Filtering Your Picture': Kimberly Guilfoyle Fans Urge Her to 'Age Gracefully' After New Magazine Cover Drops
Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, displayed grace and power in her new magazine cover. However, after sharing images from the photoshoot, followers of Guilfoyle flocked to her comments section to urge her to stop filtering her images.
The U.S. ambassador to Greece wore several glamorous looks for her magazine cover. For one, she donned a Black Swan-inspired gown designed by Oscar Lopez. The dress featured feathers, sultry cutouts and a deep V-neckline.
Guilfoyle also stunned in an olive green strapless dress. Her curvaceous figure was on full display as she posed with her hands on her hips.
She rocked conservative looks as well — one of which featured the political figure in a heavily ruched purple gown. Her most glamorous look, perhaps, was a royal red dress with flower embellishments.
Though Guilfoyle slayed her Metropolitan cover, fans of hers weren’t impressed by her lip fillers and image filtration.
“Love you Kimberly! You have it all… brains and beauty, but, and I say this with love… where [is] your girlfriend tribe to tell you to stop with the beauty ‘enhancements’ and extreme filters… looking back at your pre-Don [Trump] Jr. photos, I miss that fresh-faced natural beauty… there, I said it,” commented one.
“The filters are too much! You already have it all. Aging gracefully is okay. Have the confidence to go without the extreme face filters,” wrote another.
“Gorgeous… but stop blowing up your lips!” a third exclaimed.
One fan even accused the political figure of using AI to make herself look more appealing. “Oh my God. You look like Al... not even human anymore. How much are filters, and how much are cosmetic surgery and enhancements? I used to think you were beautiful, but this is just scary,” the disgruntled comment read.
Kimberly was appointed as the ambassador to Greece by President Donald Trump in December 2024. Following her new political role, Donald addressed why he chose her to represent the United States.
“Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media and politics, along with her sharp intellect, make her supremely qualified to represent the United States and safeguard its interests abroad,” the president said. “Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation.”
As an ambassador, Kimberly said in a social media post that she looks “forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity.”