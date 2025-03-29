Kimberly Guilfoyle Wears Low-Cut Lace Black Dress During Ireland Trip: Photos
The newly appointed U.S. ambassador of Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, showed off her taste for luxury on her Instagram Story on Friday, March 28.
While she was at the Ashford Castle in Cong, Ireland, Guilfoyle wore a long, embellished black gown. The design on its lace overlay stood out with a nude slip underneath. The dress featured a sheer skirt, leaving enough to the imagination as her legs were slightly exposed.
The 56-year-old paired the gown with a black fur coat and a diamond cross necklace. Her glam itself was worth a photoshoot of its own, as she wore a light-colored palette of makeup that accentuated her natural beauty.
Guilfoyle's glamorous look comes several months after her 2024 breakup with Donald Trump Jr. Though her split was made public, she stands firm in her support for the Republican Party.
“President Trump's historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across the world,” she tweeted in December 2024.
Kimberly and Don Jr. began their public relationship in 2018 after they spent a decade forming a strong friendship.
The former couple was engaged in 2020 but ended their relationship after Don Jr. was spotted with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson last year.
Before their split was announced, Don Jr. was seen locking lips with Bettina during a brunch date at The Honor Bar, located inside Palm Beach’s fancy Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping center in the summer of 2024.
Though Don Jr. and Bettina are still dating, the president’s eldest son commented on his breakup with Kimberly in December 2024. "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond,” he stated. “I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration.”
As for his new romance with Bettina, a close source to the couple told People they could see them having a successful relationship. “They're certainly going strong," the source said. "I could easily see them going the distance."
The insider continued: "Bettina seems great for him. She's truly beloved in Palm Beach and is just a nice girl. Everybody likes her."