Donald Trump Nominates Kimberly Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece After Her Fiancé Donald Trump Jr. Was Spotted on Dinner Date With Another Woman

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. got engaged in 2020.

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Published 8:01 p.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump named Kimberly Guilfoyle as his pick to serve as the ambassador to Greece in his upcoming administration.

On Tuesday, December 10, the 78-year-old politician described the former Fox News personality and fiancée to his son Donald Trump Jr., 46, as a "close friend and ally" for many years.

donald trump picks kimberly guilfoyle ambassador greece breakup rumors
Source: @donaldjtrump/truthsocial

Donald Trump nominated Kimberly Guilfoyle to be ambassador to Greece.

"Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad," he said via Truth Social. "Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."

Source: @kimguilfoyle/X
Kim, 55, said she was "honored" to accept the nomination in her response shared to X.

"President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across the world," she penned. "It was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America. And now, we have an opportunity to honor that history by bringing better days here at home and abroad."

"As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity," she concluded.

donald trump picks kimberly guilfoyle ambassador greece breakup rumors
Source: MEGA

Rumors swirled Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. quietly ended their engagement.

As the posts circulated on social media, some users wondered if the job offer was at all connected to the rumors that Kimberly and Donald Jr. were no longer engaged — especially after the former first son was spotted holding hands with socialite Bettina Anderson on a dinner date in Palm Beach, Flo., earlier this week.

One X user wrote, "Man! Don Trump Jr drops Kimberly Guilfoyle (55) for a 38-year-old blonde. Kim just got appointed as Ambassador to Greece by Trump Nothing says 'see ya' like sending someone to the other side of the globe."

A second person joked, "I take it @DonaldJTrumpJr isn’t moving to Greece. Appointing Kimberly Guilfoyle ambassador to Greece…that’s one way to (un)do it," and a third person added, "So Kimberly Guilfoyle is going to be the ambassador to Greece to let her down easy."

donald trump picks kimberly guilfoyle ambassador greece breakup rumors
Source: @bettina_anderson/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. is rumored to be dating Bettina Anderson.

As OK! previously reported, a source spilled Donald Jr. and Bettina looked "smitten" with each other on a recent outing together.

"They were definitely on a date," the insider added. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."

