Donald Trump Nominates Kimberly Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece After Her Fiancé Donald Trump Jr. Was Spotted on Dinner Date With Another Woman

Kim, 55, said she was "honored" to accept the nomination in her response shared to X.

"President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across the world," she penned. "It was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America. And now, we have an opportunity to honor that history by bringing better days here at home and abroad."

"As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity," she concluded.