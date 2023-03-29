Kimberly Guilfoyle Gushes Over Ivanka Trump's Son Theo On His Birthday Despite Heated Family Feud

"We love you, Theo!" @donaldtrumpjr," Guilfoyle re-posted a photo Ivanka, 41, wrote on her Instagram Story.

As OK! previously reported, the businesswoman penned a touching message to her son, whom she shares with husband Jared Kushner.

"Happy 7th Birthday to our sweet Theo! You bring so much joy and love into our lives every day with your kind, positive, and energetic spirit. I love you to the moon and back again! May this year bring you laughter, love, adventure and many more trips to the skate park ! ♥️♥️♥️," the mom-of-three, who also shares daughter Arabella and son Joseph, wrote via Instagram.