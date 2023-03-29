OK Magazine
Kimberly Guilfoyle Gushes Over Ivanka Trump's Son Theo On His Birthday Despite Heated Family Feud

kimberely ivanka pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 28 2023, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

Trying her best? Kimberly Guilfoyle made every effort to be nice to Ivanka Trump, despite their heated family feud.

On Monday, March 27, the TV star, 54, gave a shout-out to Trump's son Theo.

"We love you, Theo!" @donaldtrumpjr," Guilfoyle re-posted a photo Ivanka, 41, wrote on her Instagram Story.

As OK! previously reported, the businesswoman penned a touching message to her son, whom she shares with husband Jared Kushner.

"Happy 7th Birthday to our sweet Theo! You bring so much joy and love into our lives every day with your kind, positive, and energetic spirit. I love you to the moon and back again! May this year bring you laughter, love, adventure and many more trips to the skate park ! ♥️♥️♥️," the mom-of-three, who also shares daughter Arabella and son Joseph, wrote via Instagram.

ivanka son pic
Source: @kimberleyguilfoyle/instagram
Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée haven't been on the best terms as of late.

“Ivanka doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family," a source revealed.

At Tiffany Trump's wedding in November 2022 is when things took a turn for the worse. “Kimberly wore black, which rubbed everyone the wrong way,” the source said of the party, where all the other women wore pastels. “Kimberly knew the dress code and simply disregarded it, which upset both Tiffany and Ivanka."

kimberelyg
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka also seems to love Vanessa Trump.

“She loves her former sister-in-law, Vanessa,” the source said of Donald Jr.'s ex, whom he divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2018. “There was hope that they would reconcile, but Kimberly put the kibosh on that.”

ivankatrump
Source: mega
It seems like Ivanka is trying her best to remain cordial, as she also gave a shout-out to Guilfoyle on her March 9 birthday.

"Happy birthday @kimberlyguilfoyle! Love you!" Ivanka captioned a photo of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. together via her Instagram Story.

In another slide, she captioned a family shot: "Looking forward to many more memories and adventures together!"

