Ivanka Trump 'Doesn't Trust' Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Claims Insider: 'Sees Her As A Desperate Social Climber'

As OK! previously reported, Ivanka announced why she wouldn't be working alongside her father anymore.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement, which was posted on Instagram.

"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."