'Tacky': Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Nearly Spilling Out of Her Dress During Podcast — Watch
Kimberly Guilfoyle nearly avoided a wardrobe malfunction while interviewing Roger Stone on her podcast in early October.
"Kim wore a special outfit for guest Roger Stone today, but has been struggling to keep things under wraps," the caption of the video, which was posted on X, read.
Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the hilarious situation. One person wrote, "Let it all hang out Kimmy..." while another said, "Looks like a female version of Big Bird."
A third person added, "Zero self-awareness. Tacky," while a fourth said, "She’s gone downhill lol."
Earlier this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his position — something Guilfoyle spoke about with Stone on her podcast.
"What is the best path forward from here?" she asked Stone, to which he replied, "First of all, I applaud Matt Gaetz for taking a step. I think it took enormous courage. He knew he was going to take a beating from the establishment Republicans, but commitments matter. Kevin McCarthy got elected on a pledge to do certain things, spending, term limits, release of the January 6th footage from all the government cameras and so on and he didn't keep any of those commitments. It appears to me that he was making back room deals with Joe Biden to ship billions more to Ukraine, so I guess what is important now is not so much the identity of the next Speaker. There's a number of good men — no women yet, but that could still happen, being considered or considering running."
"But what agenda are they committing to?" he continued. "A speaker whose M.O. is identical to Kevin McCarthy's is not going to do the job. This, in my opinion, reflects a grass roots uprising at the fundamental level of the Republican party, much like the groundswell of [former] President Donald Trump. People don't want business as usual in Washington. They want action."
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, is apparently loving being brought up as the potential next House Speaker.
"Donald Trump will always leave as many options open as possible, so he never has to foreclose anything, and then he can end up on the side of where something is going. That is often how he decides what he’s doing. I think he waited to see where McCarthy was. He didn’t especially feel like waiting in, for all of the reasons we just heard. And another one, which is that McCarthy? And this, Trump did raise a lot. And frankly, this came up more than the endorsement issue. Trump wanted his impeachments expunged, from the record. He wanted McCarthy to introduce this, and push this. McCarthy did not do that. Impeachment of Biden was less of an issue for Trump than his own record," Maggie Haberman said on CNN.