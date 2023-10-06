'Tacky': Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Nearly Spilling Out of Her Dress During Podcast — Watch

Earlier this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his position — something Guilfoyle spoke about with Stone on her podcast.

"What is the best path forward from here?" she asked Stone, to which he replied, "First of all, I applaud Matt Gaetz for taking a step. I think it took enormous courage. He knew he was going to take a beating from the establishment Republicans, but commitments matter. Kevin McCarthy got elected on a pledge to do certain things, spending, term limits, release of the January 6th footage from all the government cameras and so on and he didn't keep any of those commitments. It appears to me that he was making back room deals with Joe Biden to ship billions more to Ukraine, so I guess what is important now is not so much the identity of the next Speaker. There's a number of good men — no women yet, but that could still happen, being considered or considering running."