Donald Trump's Camp Flips Out Over Kevin McCarthy's Comments
It looks like Donald Trump's allies are all turning on him, as Kevin McCarthy questioned if he can be president again.
“Can he win that election? Yeah, he can win that election,” McCarthy said, referring to a Joe Biden vs. Trump situation. “The question is: ‘Is he the strongest to win the election?’ I don’t know that answer.”
Of course, Trump, 77, and his team flipped out over the remarks.
According to Politico, top aides traded messages, with some calling McCarthy a "moron."
Apparently, McCarthy quickly tried to make up for his mistake and called Trump to apologize, the New York Times reported.
“Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016,” McCarthy told Breitbart reporter Matt Boyle.
While speaking with Bret Baier, Trump was asked about who he's hired over the years, especially now that they're all lashing out against him.
“We put people in that were great and we put people in that weren’t. I now know Washington probably better than anybody. I know the good ones and the bad ones and we will have really great, strong people," the former president said.
Baier responded, “Ok. In 2016 you said that,” before he read through a long list of his former employees who have gone on to speak out against him.
"This time, your Vice President Mike Pence is running against you. Your ambassador of the United Nations Nikki Haley, she’s running against you. Your former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he’s not supporting you. You mentioned national security adviser John Bolton, he’s not supporting you either. You mentioned Attorney General Bill Barr, says you shouldn’t be president again, calls you a 'consummate narcissist' and 'troubled man,'" the Fox News host noted.
"You recently called Barr a 'gutless pig.' Your second Defense Secretary is not supporting you, called you 'irresponsible.' This week, you… called your White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 'weak and ineffective' and 'born with a very small brain.' You called your acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney a 'born loser,'" he continued of Trump's attacks. "You called your first Secretary of State Rex Tillerson 'dumb as a rock' and your first Defense Secretary James Mattis 'the world’s most overrated general.' You called your White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany 'milktoast,' and multiple times you’ve referred to your Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as Mitch McConnell’s 'China-loving wife.' So why did you hire all of them in the first place?"
Naturally, Trump defended his choices.
“Because I hired 10-1 that were fantastic," he insisted. “For every one you say, I had ten that love us.”