Kevin McCarthy Hints House Will Launch Impeachment Inquiry Into President Joe Biden's Alleged Link to Son Hunter's Shady Business Dealings
Kevin McCarthy suggested the House may pursue an impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden following the rumors of his supposed links to son Hunter's shady overseas business dealings.
During a Monday, July 24, sit-down with Sean Hannity, the House Speaker opened up about alleged payments that members of the Biden family received from both China and Romania — though there has not yet been evidence that the POTUS was the recipient of any of the funds.
McCarthy claimed the FBI purposely kept details on the Bidens' alleged overseas shell companies from the IRS.
"We now find information that 16 out of 17 payments from Romania were provided to the Biden shell companies while he was vice president," he continued. "When President Biden was running for office, he told the American public that he’s never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now proved is not true."
The 58-year-old politician claimed they received this information from "credible whistleblowers" at the IRS, further stating that the House of Representatives would not have known any of this "if Republicans had not taken the majority."
"We’ve only followed where the information has taken us," he continued. "But this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed."
McCarthy then compared President Biden to the Nixon administration, accusing the 80-year-old of weaponizing the government.
"I believe we will follow this all the way to the end, and this is gonna rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this," he concluded.
This isn't the first time a critic of the Biden administration has suggested booting out the sitting president. As OK! previously reported, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was also pushing for impeachment after claiming Biden was "endangering the security of the United States and thwarting the will of Congress."
However, the White House slammed Greene, calling her articles of impeachment a "shameless sideshow political stunt."
"The President is focused on what’s important to the American people," spokesperson Ian Sams said at the time. "Like preventing House Republicans’ default that would crash the economy and protecting investments that are creating American manufacturing jobs, not silly political attacks."