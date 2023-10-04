Donald Trump Likes That People Are 'Talking About' Him Running for Speaker After Kevin McCarthy Was Removed From Position
It seems like Donald Trump will do anything to remain in power, according to New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman.
While speaking to Anderson Cooper, Haberman said Trump, 77, didn't see Kevin McCarthy's removal from House Speaker coming.
"I think it was clear, this is where it was headed, Anderson, last week, when Matt Gaetz was threatening a shutdown, and Donald Trump was encouraging a shutdown, and had been for days and days and days," she said on the Tuesday, October 2, show. "Whether his intention was to give cover to Matt Gaetz, or not, that is what it did. And it gave cover to other people to join Matt Gaetz, in this push against McCarthy. And so, that is how we ended up here."
As a result, this could mean Trump, who is currently in the middle of a lot of legal issues, could potentially take McCarthy's spot if voted in.
"Donald Trump will always leave as many options open as possible, so he never has to foreclose anything, and then he can end up on the side of where something is going. That is often how he decides what he’s doing. I think he waited to see where McCarthy was. He didn’t especially feel like waiting in, for all of the reasons we just heard," she stated. "And another one, which is that McCarthy? And this, Trump did raise a lot. And frankly, this came up more than the endorsement issue. Trump wanted his impeachments expunged, from the record. He wanted McCarthy to introduce this, and push this. McCarthy did not do that. Impeachment of Biden was less of an issue for Trump than his own record."
"Because, I think that he sees this as some kind of an activity that he can be talked about in, witness people are talking about him, running for Speaker, which, Donald Trump has a long history of people, running non-organic drafts, for him. This has the same feel. But it’s not surprising to me, because I think that he’s — somebody said to me, close to Trump, last week, he doesn’t think Kevin needs rescuing, now. And I messaged that person today, and said, do you still — does he still think Kevin doesn’t need rescuing? And I didn’t hear back," she said.
"It's uncharted territory because we've never done that in the history of the United States," Matthew Green, a politics professor at Catholic University, told CBS News of the situation.