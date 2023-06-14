OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoNEWS

What Feud? Kimberly Guilfoyle Reunites With Ivanka Trump — But There Was One Tense Moment

ivanka kimberley pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 13 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Ivanka Trump reunited for the latter's eldest daughter's bat mitzvah in mid-June even though they aren't on the best terms with one another.

Aside from Guilfoyle and Trump being in the same room, there was another tense moment as the TV star came face to face with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka donald
Source: mega

"With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude.🌟 From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella's giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone. We couldn't be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become. Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life. 💖✨," the 41-year-old businesswoman captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on June 12.

Article continues below advertisement

In one photo, Guilfoyle and her fiancé, Trump Jr., stood next to each other, with Vanessa on the other side. The trio smiled for the camera as they posed next to Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, Arabella, Ivanka and Jared.

As OK! previously reported, Ivanka hasn't always been a fan of Guilfoyle.

Ivanka doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family," a source revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
kimberly guilfoyle donjr
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

“She loves her former sister-in-law, Vanessa,” the source said of Donald Jr.'s ex, whom he divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2018. “There was hope that they would reconcile, but Kimberly put the kibosh on that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
ivankatrump ig
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

As of late, Guilfoyle and Ivanka have come together, as the latter posted a photo showing off her abs, to which the former Fox News host replied, "Gorgeous! ❤️🔥."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.