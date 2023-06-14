What Feud? Kimberly Guilfoyle Reunites With Ivanka Trump — But There Was One Tense Moment
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Ivanka Trump reunited for the latter's eldest daughter's bat mitzvah in mid-June even though they aren't on the best terms with one another.
Aside from Guilfoyle and Trump being in the same room, there was another tense moment as the TV star came face to face with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.
"With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude.🌟 From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella's giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone. We couldn't be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become. Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life. 💖✨," the 41-year-old businesswoman captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on June 12.
In one photo, Guilfoyle and her fiancé, Trump Jr., stood next to each other, with Vanessa on the other side. The trio smiled for the camera as they posed next to Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, Arabella, Ivanka and Jared.
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka hasn't always been a fan of Guilfoyle.
“Ivanka doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family," a source revealed.
“She loves her former sister-in-law, Vanessa,” the source said of Donald Jr.'s ex, whom he divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2018. “There was hope that they would reconcile, but Kimberly put the kibosh on that.”
As of late, Guilfoyle and Ivanka have come together, as the latter posted a photo showing off her abs, to which the former Fox News host replied, "Gorgeous! ❤️🔥."