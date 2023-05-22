Ivanka Trump Shows Off Enviable Abs in Crop Top, Receives Comment From Kimberly Guilfoyle Despite Their Feud: Photo
Donald Trump may be riling up his colleagues with election talk and unhinged remarks, but daughter Ivanka Trump is keeping cool, calm and collected away from the drama.
On Sunday, May 21, the mom-of-three shared an Instagram photo of herself rocking a white cropped off-the-shoulder top and matching skirt while standing on her and husband Jared Kushner's scenic Florida balcony.
"Bringing the heat for Game 3!🏀🤍⚡️❤️🔥🔥🌴#WhiteHotPlayoffs #WhiteHotHeat @MiamiHeat #Playoffs," she captioned the shot, which received a ton of adoration from supporters, most notably, brother Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.
"Gorgeous! ❤️🔥" commented the former lawyer.
Guilfoyle's compliment comes as a bit of a surprise, as the women have allegedly never seen eye-to-eye, as OK! previously reported.
"Ivanka doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family," a source spilled to an outlet, noting the blonde beauty, 41, was particularly peeved when Guilfoyle, 54, tried to make herself stand out at Tiffany Trump's November 2022 nuptials.
"Kimberly wore black, which rubbed everyone the wrong way," the source said of the bash where the other ladies donned pastel hues. "Kimberly knew the dress code and simply disregarded it, which upset both Tiffany and Ivanka."
Ivanka appeared to retaliate by cropping Kimberly out of the wedding photos in an Instagram post, though she then deleted the upload and shared photos that did include her future sister-in-law.
However, "the damage was done," insisted the insider.
Their tension may also stem from the fashion designer's relationship with Donald Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump, whom he divorced in 2018. According to a source, Ivanka "loves" Vanessa, and "there was hope that they would reconcile, but Kimberly put the kibosh on that.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ivanka's relationship with Donald Jr. and Eric Trump is reportedly on shaky ground as well, as the brood isn't happy she chose to step away from politics to focus on raising her family in Miami.
Explained an insider, "The result is Ivanka has been declared persona non grata by all the other Trumps."