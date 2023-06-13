Ivanka Trump Secretly Reunites with Dad Donald and Melania at Mar-a-Lago
Despite stepping away from Donald Trump's campaign, it looks like Ivanka Trump is still on good terms with her father.
"With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude.🌟 From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella's giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone. We couldn't be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become. Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life. 💖✨," the 41-year-old businesswoman captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on June 12.
In one of the last photos on Ivanka's Instagram Story, Arabella posed with her grandfather, who gave a thumbs up, and his wife, Melania Trump, who was all smiles.
At the end of the post, Ivanka wrote, "Thank you Dad and Melania for throwing Arabella the sweetest birthday dinner at Mar-a-lago a few weeks ago in advance of her Bat Mitzvah! It was very special. We love you both so much!"
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 76, has made headlines lately, as he was indicted on Friday, June 9, for the second time.
Since then, Ivanka and Jared have been traveling the world and has kept quiet about her father's legal troubles.
However, after Donald's first indictment in late March, she spoke out via social media.
“I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both," the mom-of-three confessed via an Instagram Story statement on Friday, March 31, just one day after a grand july ruled to indict the Republican politician on roughly 30 counts of criminal charges.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern," the former first daughter's morning message concluded.