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Donald Trump Says He 'Could've Done Very Bad Things' to Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Barack Obama But Chose 'Presidential Respect'

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Donald Trump spoke with reporters on October 7 about his fellow politicians.

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Oct. 7 2026, Updated 6:03 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump appeared to leave his audience speechless when he told reporters on Wednesday, October 7, he "could’ve done very bad things" to Hillary Clinton and former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

The POTUS, 80, made the statement in the White House's Oval Office while discussing his "Trump Accounts" campaign he plans to implement.

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Donald Trump was impeached twice during his first presidency from 2016 to 2020.

The comment came up when Trump was asked by news reporters about his past allegation that Democrats would impeach him if they scored control of Congress in the November election.

"For what?" the journalist wondered, to which the politician replied back: "They don’t know."

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Donald Trump Was Impeached Twice During His First Presidency

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Donald Trump said it was 'inappropriate' to do 'bad things' to Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

"I could've done very bad things to Hillary Clinton," Trump said. "I could've done very, very bad things to Joe Biden. I could've done very bad things to Barack Hussein Obama. I …thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of the presidency with respect."

“Then I found out that they impeached me twice and I certainly, to this moment, I can do whatever I want, if I want,” the businessman ranted on. "They’ve done some very bad things."

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image of Hillary Clinton
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Hillary Clinton ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

"I’ve had plenty of people say, 'Let’s go get them.' And I said no, you can’t do that to the presidency," Trump continued.

While Trump was impeached twice during his first presidency that lasted from 2016 until 2020, he wasn't displaced from his electoral position by the Senate.

Clinton, 78, Obama, 65, and Biden, 83, were not involved in those actions as they were conducted by the House of Representatives.

In an interview with conservative commentator Scott Jennings that was shared on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson alleged Democrats are "raring to go" and will impeach Trump if they regain power in the House next month.

Donald Trump's Relationships With Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton Have Not Been Easy

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Source: MEGA

Joe Biden and Barack Obama were not involved in the impeachments of Donald Trump.

"It’s guaranteed, probably on the first day – first or second day," Johnson, 54, said. "Remember, they’ve already filed articles of impeachment in this Congress."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also disclosed to reporters last month that Democrats haven't made a firm decision about whether or not they will pursue impeachment if they win the majority.

As for Trump, his relationships with Biden, Clinton and Obama have not been smooth sailing in recent years. Trump and the former Secretary of State went head to head during the 2016 election where the billionaire often criticized her.

He also frequently labeled Biden as "Sleepy Joe" due to his old age, and also shared several scathing posts about Obama on his Truth Social account over the years.

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