Donald Trump Says He 'Could've Done Very Bad Things' to Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Barack Obama But Chose 'Presidential Respect'

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was impeached twice during his first presidency from 2016 to 2020.

The comment came up when Trump was asked by news reporters about his past allegation that Democrats would impeach him if they scored control of Congress in the November election. "For what?" the journalist wondered, to which the politician replied back: "They don’t know."

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Donald Trump Was Impeached Twice During His First Presidency

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said it was 'inappropriate' to do 'bad things' to Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

"I could've done very bad things to Hillary Clinton," Trump said. "I could've done very, very bad things to Joe Biden. I could've done very bad things to Barack Hussein Obama. I …thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of the presidency with respect." “Then I found out that they impeached me twice and I certainly, to this moment, I can do whatever I want, if I want,” the businessman ranted on. "They’ve done some very bad things."

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Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

"I’ve had plenty of people say, 'Let’s go get them.' And I said no, you can’t do that to the presidency," Trump continued. While Trump was impeached twice during his first presidency that lasted from 2016 until 2020, he wasn't displaced from his electoral position by the Senate. Clinton, 78, Obama, 65, and Biden, 83, were not involved in those actions as they were conducted by the House of Representatives. In an interview with conservative commentator Scott Jennings that was shared on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson alleged Democrats are "raring to go" and will impeach Trump if they regain power in the House next month.

Donald Trump's Relationships With Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton Have Not Been Easy

Source: MEGA Joe Biden and Barack Obama were not involved in the impeachments of Donald Trump.