Donald Trump Jr. Paid Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle $7.6 Million to Buy Her Out of Their Waterfront Florida Mansion, Records Reveal
Aug. 5 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. paid his ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, $7.6 million to buy out her ownership stake in the waterfront mansion they shared in Jupiter, Fla.
Public property records filed in Palm Beach County show that the home’s warranty deed was transferred entirely into Trump Jr.’s name on July 25, dissolving the former couple’s shared ownership of the property.
Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle originally purchased the 11,270-square-foot home together in 2021 for $9.7 million in the gated Jupiter community of Admirals Cove.
Moving On
The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home features an elevator, a wine room, a chef’s kitchen, a golf cart garage and a private dock on the Intracoastal Waterway capable of accommodating an 85-foot boat.
The buyout comes after a series of major changes in their personal and professional lives, including the couple calling off their four-year engagement and roughly six-year romance.
Trump Jr., 48, has since moved on and married Palm Beach socialite and model Bettina Anderson, 39, during a private ceremony over Memorial Day Weekend 2026.
President Donald Trump appointed Guilfoyle as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, a position she assumed in late 2025.
Despite their split, Guilfoyle — who was previously married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom — publicly expressed support for Trump Jr. and said she wished him well.
“I’m happy for Don. I wish him, of course, all the best,” she told The New York Times.
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Past Mansions and New Beginnings
Reports from The Palm Beach Post indicate that while the Jupiter property is not currently listed for sale, Trump Jr. may be preparing for a move.
He has been linked to a $15 million empty residential lot in the Prospect Park neighborhood of West Palm Beach, where he reportedly plans to build a new luxury waterfront estate for his growing family.
Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle previously co-owned a traditional shingle-style mansion in The Hamptons, N.Y., which they sold in an off-market deal for $8.14 million in March 2021 before purchasing their Jupiter residence.
While Don continues a more family-focused chapter with his children and new wife, The New York Times reported that the 57-year-old Guilfoyle has become a prominent figure in Athens’ social scene. She has drawn local attention for hosting embassy gatherings and attending late-night events, including appearances at clubs to support Greek pop stars.
Her Hollywood-adjacent, high-energy public persona has at times contrasted with the more traditional expectations associated with foreign diplomats in Athens.
In July, Guilfoyle faced criticism during an official visit to the sacred Ormylia Monastery in Halkidiki. Local religious commentators and media outlets criticized her for posing with cloistered monks and nuns while wearing a form-fitting, low-cut dress, with some calling the appearance a “breach of modesty norms” and a sign of disrespect toward the Greek Orthodox Church.