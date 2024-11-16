Kimberly Guilfoyle's Dramatic Transformation: See How Her Look Has Evolved
2004
Kimberly Guilfoyle graced the 15th Annual GLAAD Media Awards with her beauty while wearing a black ensemble at the event.
The 55-year-old news personality, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., previously married Gavin Newsom in 2001 and Eric Villency in 2006. Both marriages ended in divorce.
2007
Guilfoyle walked on the runway of The Heart Truth Red Dress 2007 Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.
2008
Guilfoyle sported a white top and large crystal necklace while attending a special screening of Vicky Cristina Barcelona in New York City.
2013
The former The Five co-host rocked her lacy black dress and matching shoes when she participated at the New Yorkers for Children 10th Anniversary Spring Dinner Dance.
2014
Guilfoyle stole the spotlight at the New York premiere of Fury when she arrived in her red V-neck dress.
2018
Guilfoyle looked a little different when she appeared at the New York screening of Final Portrait.
2019
More plastic surgery rumors came out when Guilfoyle was spotted leaving the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show in New York. She wore an A-line dress and massive sparkly earrings at the time.
2020
Guilfoyle delivered a message at the Republican National Convention.
2021
The TV news personality shared a speech on conservative values at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.
2022
During CPAC 2022, Guilfoyle stirred the pot due to her "excessive" plastic surgery.
2023
The plastic surgery buzz continued as she made more public appearances. Some social media users also commented on her social media photos, asking her to stop using fillers and undergoing surgeries.
"What stands out more is the amount of fillers, botox, and plastic surgery on her face. Looks like she's dying!" one said.
A second shared, "She needs to stop with the injections.It’s way past time."
2024
Amid the backlash, Guilfoyle has continued stepping out in public. She was also present at the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., in July.
"There are two main facial changes between Mrs. Guilfoyle's appearance at the RNC in 2020 and 2024," Dr. Mariano Busso, a Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist, told The List. "First, she has significantly aged, as shown by her hollowing under her eyes, accentuation of her nasolabial folds (smile lines), increased jowls and skin laxity of the neck. These changes contrast with the increased size of her lips most likely due to the addition of dermal fillers."