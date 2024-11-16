or
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Dramatic Transformation: See How Her Look Has Evolved

kimberly guilfoyles dramatic transformation photos
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle has sparked plastic surgery speculations over the past few years.

By:

Nov. 16 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

2004

kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle graced the 15th Annual GLAAD Media Awards with her beauty while wearing a black ensemble at the event.

The 55-year-old news personality, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., previously married Gavin Newsom in 2001 and Eric Villency in 2006. Both marriages ended in divorce.

2007

kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle walked on the runway of The Heart Truth Red Dress 2007 Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

2008

kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle sported a white top and large crystal necklace while attending a special screening of Vicky Cristina Barcelona in New York City.

2013

kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

The former The Five co-host rocked her lacy black dress and matching shoes when she participated at the New Yorkers for Children 10th Anniversary Spring Dinner Dance.

2014

kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle stole the spotlight at the New York premiere of Fury when she arrived in her red V-neck dress.

2018

kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle looked a little different when she appeared at the New York screening of Final Portrait.

2019

kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

More plastic surgery rumors came out when Guilfoyle was spotted leaving the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show in New York. She wore an A-line dress and massive sparkly earrings at the time.

2020

kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle delivered a message at the Republican National Convention.

2021

kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

The TV news personality shared a speech on conservative values at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.

2022

kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

During CPAC 2022, Guilfoyle stirred the pot due to her "excessive" plastic surgery.

2023

kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

The plastic surgery buzz continued as she made more public appearances. Some social media users also commented on her social media photos, asking her to stop using fillers and undergoing surgeries.

"What stands out more is the amount of fillers, botox, and plastic surgery on her face. Looks like she's dying!" one said.

A second shared, "She needs to stop with the injections.It’s way past time."

2024

kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Amid the backlash, Guilfoyle has continued stepping out in public. She was also present at the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., in July.

"There are two main facial changes between Mrs. Guilfoyle's appearance at the RNC in 2020 and 2024," Dr. Mariano Busso, a Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist, told The List. "First, she has significantly aged, as shown by her hollowing under her eyes, accentuation of her nasolabial folds (smile lines), increased jowls and skin laxity of the neck. These changes contrast with the increased size of her lips most likely due to the addition of dermal fillers."

