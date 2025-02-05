Donald Trump Jr. and New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson 'Could Go the Distance,' Insider Spills: 'She Seems Great for Him'
It has been just a few months since Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson went public with their romance, but those closest to them believe they're in it for the long haul.
After appearing at inauguration events together, the pair is "certainly going strong," a source spilled to a news outlet.
The insider added, "I could easily see them going the distance," as the socialite "seems great" for the dad-of-five.
"She's truly beloved in Palm Beach and is just a nice girl," they continued. "Everybody likes her."
Another source revealed the first son is "smitten" with his "smart" new lady.
The romance — which they confirmed by holding hands in December — came after Trump Jr. and ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle split privately last year.
"Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September," another source told a news outlet. The exes decided not to publicize their breakup as they didn't want it to distract from the 2024 presidential election.
The insider insisted the split was "amicable," as "they just had different goals."
Despite that, the insider noted the mom-of-one is "still very fond" of her ex and "kept a watchful eye out" when he attended inauguration events with Anderson.
"She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended," the insider added of Guilfoyle, who has been a vocal supporter of the Trump family.
An additional source noted the exes have "many mutual friends and run in the same circles, so they’ll continuously cross paths throughout their lives."
Trump Jr. addressed the breakup in a statement in December 2024, insisting, "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond."
"I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration," he added of Guilfoyle being appointed the ambassador of Greece by Donald Trump.
"Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids are just embarrassing themselves," Donald Jr. declared.
Donald Jr. shares five kids with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, including Kai Trump, 17, who has become popular on social media.
The former spouses married in 2005 and separated in 2018, with the divorce being finalized the next year.
Vanessa, as well as their kids, were present at several inauguration events last month.
