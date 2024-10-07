Who Is Bettina Anderson? Meet Donald Trump Jr.'s Alleged Mistress

Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., who has been engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle since 2020, made headlines after he and socialite Bettina Anderson were spotted kissing at The Honor Bar in Palm Beach. It has since sparked infidelity rumors.

Bettina is the second youngest of Inger and the late Harry Loy Anderson Jr.'s six children. In her interview with Fashion Week Daily, Bettina said her mom "has always been an inspiration to me."

She also confirmed that she does not have children or a husband on her Instagram.