Who Is Bettina Anderson? Meet Donald Trump Jr.'s Alleged Mistress

Source: MEGA; @bettina_anderson/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr., who is engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, was spotted kissing socialite Bettina Anderson in Florida.

By:

Oct. 7 2024, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

All About Bettina Anderson's Personal Life

Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., who has been engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle since 2020, made headlines after he and socialite Bettina Anderson were spotted kissing at The Honor Bar in Palm Beach. It has since sparked infidelity rumors.

Bettina is the second youngest of Inger and the late Harry Loy Anderson Jr.'s six children. In her interview with Fashion Week Daily, Bettina said her mom "has always been an inspiration to me."

She also confirmed that she does not have children or a husband on her Instagram.

Bettina Anderson Is a Philanthropist

In 2005, Bettina co-founded the charity The Paradise Fund, which provides disaster relief while also working to improve the welfare and education of children worldwide. In addition, the socialite is involved in other organizations like The Society of the Four Arts, The Everglades Foundation and the Project Paradise Film Fund.

"One of the greatest focuses of my life is how I can be of service to others and a be steward of the environment," she said of the latter group.

Her late father was also a dedicated philanthropist who contributed to American Red Cross.

She Also Works as a Model

After receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Art History, Criticism and Conservation from Columbia University, Bettina began working as a model, calling herself a "walking paragon of style."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.

Bettina Anderson Was Spotted at Different Conventions Before the 'Kissing' Scandal

In July, the 37-year-old was spotted sitting behind Don Jr. and Kimberly during the Republican National Convention. She was later photographed speaking with Vanessa Trump, whom she is friends with, according to Page Six.

"Don and Kimberly haven't been getting along over the past year," a source told the news outlet. "They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public."

On the other hand, separate insiders clarified that Don Jr. and Kimberly "are 100 percent together" and "are as close as ever."

She Was One of the 'Most Eligible Singles' in 2019

In 2019, Jupiter Magazine listed her as one of the most eligible singles and branded her a "Heidi Klum look-alike."

Bettina Anderson Is Allegedly 'Smitten' With Donald Trump Jr.

Source: MEGA

After Bettina and Don Jr.'s kissing scandal, a source told Daily Mail they are "totally smitten" with each other.

"They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a T-shirt," claimed the insider.

