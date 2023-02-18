From Slamming Democrats To Poking Fun At The President! Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Inflammatory Comments
Former White House advisor and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is well known for speaking her mind — but that doesn't mean that everybody wants to hear it.
The ex prosecuting attorney frequently faces backlash for her politically charged comments, but the 53-year-old is seemingly always ready to clap back with a brand new, controversial opinion.
When She Claimed Democrats Would 'Destroy' Families
Critics compared Guilfoyle to a Disney villain after she gave an impassioned and intense speech against the dangers of "democrats" and "socialists" back in August 2020.
“They want to destroy this country and everything we have fought for and hold dear. They want to steal your liberty, your freedom!" she shouted to the crowd. "Don’t let the Democrats take you for granted! ... Don’t let them destroy your families, your lives, and your future! Don’t let them kill future generations because they told you and brainwashed you and fed you lies that you weren’t good enough!"
When She Compared Nancy Pelosi's Face To A 'Freak Show'
Last year, the news personality made a harsh dig at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following rumors the 82-year-old had gotten plastic surgery.
"Pelosi lying what’s left of her face about Biden’s accomplishments," she said during an October 2022 appearance on Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight. "It’s a freak show. It’s fight night."
When She Called President Joe Biden A 'Bumbling Idiot'
Guilfoyle declared current President Joe Biden made the United States into a "laughing stock" throughout his presidency in a scathing rant earlier this month.
"The whole thing with the China spy balloon ... he has shown himself to be a weak and feckless leader and the American people deserve better," she insisted. "We've had 50 years of this bumbling idiot, I am so sorry, but it's true, but he has in fact built that disaster with the policies he has supported that has hurt the American economy and the middle class."
When She Accused Ex Gavin Newsom Of Falling Prey To The 'Radical Left'
Guilfoyle, who was once married to democrat and California Governor Gavin Newsom, dragged her ex after he claimed she had fallen "prey" to the conservative "culture" at Fox News.
"Have you ever seen me as someone led by others, like in a cult mentality?" Guilfoyle asked Charlie Kirk. "Note this: I didn’t change, [Newsom] did ... he’s fallen prey to the left, the radical left, that is pushing him so far to the left that it's unrecognizable."
