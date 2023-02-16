Kimberly Guilfoyle SLAMS Ex-Husband Gavin Newsom's Claims She 'Fell Prey' To 'Culture' At Fox News: 'This Is Absurd'
Kimberly Guilfoyle has clapped back at her ex-husband Gavin Newsom's claims that she "fell victim" to "the culture at Fox News."
"I got this story sent to me about 57 times last night," the television personality, 53, said during the Thursday, February 16, episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" podcast. "This is absurd."
"Have you ever seen me as someone led by others, like in a cult mentality?" Guilfoyle asked Charlie Kirk, before sternly answering for herself.
"No. I have been a proud Republican and conservative registering as a Republican [since] 18 years of age," the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. angrily expressed.
"Note this: I didn’t change, [Newsom] did," Guilfoyle declared of her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 2001-2006. "He used to be so proud to fight for small business, for entrepreneurs, for those hard-working men and women."
"And he’s fallen prey to the left, the radical left, that is pushing him so far to the left that it's unrecognizable," the former advisor to the Trump Administration claimed of Newsom — using the same words he did in his original accusations on Thursday, February 9.
- Gavin Newsom Believes Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Fell Prey' To 'The Culture At Fox News': 'She'd Suggest She Found The Light'
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'Honey' Donald Trump Jr. As Tense Relationship With Ivanka Carries On
- Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Spend Time With His Kids Despite Contenious Relationship With Ivanka Trump
While on the topic of which way her former spouse swings on the political pendulum, Guilfoyle revealed that she believes Newsom will ignite a 2024 presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump.
"Do I think? I know he's going to run for president," Guilfoyle informed Kirk with absolute certainty. "He's always wanted to be president of the United States."
"I think you're going to see Gavin Newsom versus Donald J. Trump running against each other for president," the mother-of-one — who shares son Ronan, 16, with ex-husband Eric Villency — dished.
"Father-in-law and ex-husband!" she quipped of the plausible blended-family feud.
Guilfoyle's verbal attack against the Governor of California comes after Newsom claimed his former partner did a "180-degree turn" once her career with Fox News began.
Newsom claimed Guilfoyle used to have her own "ambition" and "pride" — especially after working beneath Democrats Terence Hallinan, Terence Hallinan and Kamala Harris.
"She's got a prosecutorial mindset, she always had that. She's whip-smart and she fell prey, I think, to the culture at Fox," Newsom confessed during a podcast interview with David Axelrod.
"In a deep way, she would disagree with that assessment — she'd perhaps suggest she 'found the light.' Obviously, we have contrasting points of view," Newsom concluded.