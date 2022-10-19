Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Likens Nancy Pelosi's Alleged Plastic Surgery To 'A Freak Show'
Face off! Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, conservative television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, didn’t mince words this week when it came to her thoughts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, slamming the Democratic congresswoman on several issues, including her alleged plastic surgery.
Guilfoyle made her remarks during an appearance on Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, in which she rallied against alleged media bias, stating that President Joe Biden “can do no wrong” when it comes to members of the press.
“This country deserves so much better,” the television personality quipped, posing the question of “where is the journalism these days?”
DONALD TRUMP JR. IS ENGAGED TO KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, BUSINESSMAN SECRETLY POPPED THE QUESTION ON NEW YEAR'S EVE 2020
But it’s not just the press. After broaching Pelosi’s recent sit down with CNN anchor Andrea Mitchell, the former attorney accused the politician of speaking untruthfully during her on-air stint.
“Pelosi lying what’s left of her face about Biden’s accomplishments,” she stated during her appearance.
“It’s a freak show,” she continued. “It’s fight night.”
If it were up to Guilfoyle’s fiancé, it seems her commentary would be spread to a wider platform than Newsmax. In 2021, the son of former President Donald Trump vouched for his then-girlfriend, stating that she would make an excellent addition to The View.
Shortly after host Meghan McCain abruptly announced her departure from the long-running daytime talk series in July 2021, Trump took to Twitter, urging executives at ABC to consider adding his flame to the series’ star-studded lineup.
“LOL, hey @ABC even I’d tune in to see @kimguilfoyle do this,” Trump tweeted out to his 8.5 million followers.
“Kim vs the other 4 doesn’t seem like a fair fight though,” he joked, adding that the network “may need a few more libs” to keep up with his love.
DONALD TRUMP JR. PUSHES FOR GIRLFRIEND KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE TO BE HIRED AT 'THE VIEW' TO FILL MEGHAN MCCAIN'S VACANT SEAT: 'I'D TUNE IN'
Guilfoyle and Trump first began dating in 2018. The businessman popped the question roughly two years later on New Year’s Eve 2020.