King Charles & Queen Consort Camila's Alleged Love Child Is Applying For DNA Test: 'They Will Have To Answer To That'

The saga continues! For years, a man named Simon Dorante-Day has claimed he's the secret love child of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, and since he's been pestered by the media after Queen Elizabeth's September 8 death, he's once again speaking out to try and prove his story.

In fact, the 56-year-old, who now lives in Queensland, Australia, recently made sure that he would be allowed to bring the royals to court even with Charles having taken the throne.