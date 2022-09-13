King Charles Is Trying To Get Meghan Markle's Podcast Canceled Out Of Fear She'll Discuss The Queen's Death

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's passing, Meghan Markle has pressed pause when it comes to releasing new episodes of her podcast "Archetypes" — but King Charles fears that as soon as it resumes, the mother-of-two will start blabbing about the matriarch, her funeral and more.

"King Charles has been apprised about Meghan’s podcast, and the prospect of a new episode could be the first interview that any member of the royal family makes after Queen Elizabeth’s passing," a source shared.