A Prince No More: Everything We Know About Prince Charles' Official Title As King
Prince Charles is officially the King of England. According his office Clarence House, the former Prince of Wales will now rule under the title of King Charles III following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
There had been speculation that Charles — whose full name is Prince Charles Philip Arthur George — may have been dubbed King George VII as king, but those reports appear to be untrue.
The King's wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall will now have a new title of her own as Queen consort, meaning the spouse of the monarch.
This will also bring title changes to both Prince William and Kate Middleton who will assume his father and stepmother's former titles (although not automatically), as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.
As for when the reigning monarch will be crowned? — not for quite some time. "He will be crowned probably in a year," England's Reading University history professor Kate Williams said in a recent interview. "The coronation ceremony usually takes a year because it's seen as unseemly, really, to have a coronation ceremony straight after someone's death. It's a long period of mourning."
"He's waited for this, and he's sure he can do a good job of it. People suggest that Charles will abdicate because William and Kate [Middleton] are more popular," Williams emphasized. "That's not the case. He's absolutely convinced he can do a good job of it."
As OK! previously reported, the 73-year-old assumed his role as King of England on Thursday, September 8, following the passing of his mother.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles said in a statement.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," the new world leader explained. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
