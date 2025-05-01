or
Cancer-Stricken King Charles Reflects on the 'Darkest Moments' of His 'Frightening' Illness

Source: MEGA

King Charles said he's seen the 'best of humanity' amid his cancer battle.

May 1 2025, Published 9:57 a.m. ET

King Charles revealed some of the lessons he’s learned while battling cancer at a recent reception at Buckingham Palace for cancer support organizations.

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.

“Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones,” he shared, specifically addressing those who “so selflessly give care, comfort and reassurance” to cancer patients.

“But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity,” he continued.

Charles noted his fight with the illness has given him an “even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken” by the organizations and people who were present at the event.

Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla has been by King Charles' side during his cancer battle.

“And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits — that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion,” the monarch added.

Charles also acknowledged healthcare professionals who are leading the fight against cancer, stating they “have my whole family’s deepest admiration and gratitude.”

Prince Charles

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles was recently hospitalized due to side effects from his cancer treatment.

“What strikes us repeatedly is the profound impact of human connection — whether in the careful explanation from a specialist nurse, the hand held by a hospice volunteer or the shared experience in a support group,” he elaborated. “These moments of kinship create what I might call a ‘community of care,’ one that sustains patients through the most difficult of times.”

In February 2024, it was revealed Charles had cancer after he went for a routine check-up. He continues to receive treatment and was recently hospitalized due to side effects from the disease.

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Chalres noted 'the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion.'

In his 2024 Christmas address, Charles also shared how kind everyone has been to him while going through this scary time.

“From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed. … All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical. The degree to which we help one another — and draw support from each other, be we people of faith or of none — is a measure of our civilization as nations. This is what continually impresses me, as my family and I meet with, and listen to, those who dedicate their lives to helping others," he stated.

