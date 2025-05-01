Cancer-Stricken King Charles Reflects on the 'Darkest Moments' of His 'Frightening' Illness

King Charles said he's seen the 'best of humanity' amid his cancer battle.

King Charles revealed some of the lessons he’s learned while battling cancer at a recent reception at Buckingham Palace for cancer support organizations.

“Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones,” he shared, specifically addressing those who “so selflessly give care, comfort and reassurance” to cancer patients.

“But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity,” he continued.

Charles noted his fight with the illness has given him an “even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken” by the organizations and people who were present at the event.