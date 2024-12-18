ROYALS King Charles' Cancer Battle Is Being 'Overshadowed by Yet Another Andrew Problem' After Duke's Chinese Spy Scandal Source: MEGA Prince Andrew is expected to skip Christmas with the royals.

Prince Andrew, who is once again involved in another scandal after it was revealed he worked with a Chinese spy, is causing more chaos for King Charles amid his cancer journey.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew continued to attend royal events despite losing his HRH status.

"It has been the year from h--- for King Charles as he battles ill health," British broadcaster Helena Chard told an outlet. According to Chard, Charles' diagnosis has been "overshadowed by yet another Andrew problem."

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew's royal career unraveled after he was accused of assault.

Andrew's fall from grace began when he was accused of assault and linked to Jeffrey Epstein. However, the recent revelation about the duke's ties to Chinese businessman Andrew Tengbo further damaged his reputation. "Prince Andrew has brought shame on the royal family, which is exasperating for his brother the king, who is thought to view his brother as ‘at best gullible, at worst grubby,’" expert Hilary Fordwich stated. "Prince Andrew’s unsavory associations are extremely disconcerting to the king," Fordwich continued. "There are those who advocate that, in addition to losing all his military honorary titles, the king’s feckless brother should lose the Order of the Garter if it is proven he has been involved in activities which have resulted in breaches of British National Security."

Source: MEGA King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Andrew resigned from his role in 2020 after his relationship with Epstein was greatly criticized, but Charles continued to include the disgraced figure in gatherings. Due to Andrew's proximity to Tengbo, royal watchers expect him to skip the upcoming royal Christmas walk. "I feel that the king is deeply frustrated with his brother," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams speculated, noting that Andrew is "pure poison to those who want the monarchy to be taken seriously." "Attention has now shifted to the lunch given by Charles for his extended family which takes place at Buckingham Palace on Thursday," Fitzwilliams added, referring to the royals' upcoming holiday gatherings. "If Andrew is pictured entering the headquarters of the monarchy, it would be outrageous and would overshadow the occasion."

Andrew lives a more isolated life after stepping away from duties, but Charles still acknowledges him as family despite the loss of his HRH status. "Prince Andrew’s continuous blunders are a constant embarrassment to the king," Chard explained. "The monarchy is beginning to suffer the negative impact." "It’s too late to prevent the Prince Andrew crisis, but King Charles recognizes the need to move into crisis management," Chard noted. "Prince Andrew may not be a working royal but he is still part of the family. As such, older brother King Charles must ensure Prince Andrew is not seen with the royal family in public."

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was asked to vacate the Royal Lodge in 2023, but he failed to move out.

Charles has a history of inviting Andrew to events, but Prince William might not be as forgiving once he takes over. "In some quarters, it is said that Andrew is finished, but King Charles is renowned for not always being capable of making hard decisions about his younger brother," said Ian Pelham Turner. "Andrew’s nephew Prince William may take a much harder line with any more indiscretions."