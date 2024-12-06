Prince Andrew's 'Horrifyingly Dodgy Friends' Can't Protect Him From Being Kicked Out of the Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew was asked to leave the Royal Lodge in 2023, but it's unclear if his inner circle will fight to help him keep it, as his ties to people like Jeffrey Epstein contributed to the end of his royal career.
"It's abundantly clear that it would be very difficult for him to keep up the property, which is huge, of course, in the style that the lease demands," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
"The problem, however, is how you remove somebody who's absolutely determined to stay," Fitzwilliams continued. "And one of the difficulties in all the speculation that's gone on about this is that we simply don't know how much money Andrew has."
Andrew currently resides at the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, but the Duchess of York might have begun to move out of the estate.
"And also, it was reported two years ago that Sarah Ferguson, his devoted ex-wife who lives with him in Royal Lodge, had bought a property in Mayfair for some £2m,'' Fitzwilliams revealed.
"It showed that they had some money, and also there was a chateau, a place in Verbier that apparently he sold for £19m," he noted. "There have been reports that there have been donors."
- Prince Andrew Is Finding It 'Difficult' to 'Keep Up' the Royal Lodge Without Any Steady Income
- King Charles and Prince Andrew's Battle Over Royal Lodge to Cause a 'Radical Shake-Up' at Buckingham Palace
- Prince Andrew Is 'Devoted' to the Royal Lodge Despite King Charles Trying to Evict Him: 'He’s Got Nothing Else'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Andrew's 2019 Newsnight interview discussing Epstein continues to be dissected, and his years of scandal could make it difficult for any friend to extend a helping hand.
"Now, we know that Andrew has had some very, very horrifyingly dodgy friends in the past. No one would dispute that," Fitzwilliams shared. "However, nobody knows exactly where he's getting the money to stay, and we don't know how much money he's got."
"Hence the fact that it would appear at the moment that he is staying," he continued.
OK! previously reported the duke embraced a recluse lifestyle after resigning from his role in 2020.
According to an insider, Andrew "barely goes out" and is "not that welcome anywhere."'
"He just doesn't have that many friends anymore," a source added.
After King Charles ascended to the throne, the monarch slowly began to strip Andrew of his privileged lifestyle.
"Prince Andrew may have been the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, but he is certainly not King Charles' favorite brother," British broadcaster Helena Chard said in an interview.
"King Charles will not be as forgiving and caring as his mother would have been," Chard added.
The severity of the assault claims against Andrew continues to place a dark cloud on the monarchy.
"There is frustration and … animosity between the brothers," Chard claimed. "Prince Andrew feels he has nothing to lose, is digging his heels in and not budging from Royal Lodge."
"Whereas King Charles just wants the Andrew problem gone for the sake of the royal family," she explained, as Andrew's lifestyle brought negative attention to The Crown. "He wishes he would see sense. … The fact that Andrew lives in the huge Royal Lodge … when his reputation is at an all-time low is not a good look."