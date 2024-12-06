Prince Andrew's 'Horrifyingly Dodgy Friends' Can't Protect Him From Being Kicked Out of the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew's inner circle might not be able to finance the Royal Lodge's necessary renovations.

Prince Andrew was asked to leave the Royal Lodge in 2023, but it's unclear if his inner circle will fight to help him keep it, as his ties to people like Jeffrey Epstein contributed to the end of his royal career.

"It's abundantly clear that it would be very difficult for him to keep up the property, which is huge, of course, in the style that the lease demands," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.

"The problem, however, is how you remove somebody who's absolutely determined to stay," Fitzwilliams continued. "And one of the difficulties in all the speculation that's gone on about this is that we simply don't know how much money Andrew has."