ROYALS King Charles 'Can't Have Unilateral Discussions' With Prince Harry Amid Duke's Feud With Prince William Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship unraveled after 'Spare' was published.

Prince Harry and Prince William's feud continues, but their rivalry could make things difficult for King Charles and the Duke of Sussex's relationship going forward.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry shared he 'wants a family not an institution.'

“Whatever the King does needs to be done in tandem with both brothers, not just one. He can’t have unilateral discussions if William isn’t in agreement,” Robert Hardman told an outlet. “Whatever reconciliation or bridge-building happens, it needs to be a three-way process," Hardman added. "People keep asking about the King’s feelings, but William also has to be on board, which adds complexity.”

Source: MEGA Prince Harry struggled with being Prince William's spare.

In Spare, Harry painted William as violent, leading to the future king getting negative attention. “It’s tricky, and a situation nobody wants. But whatever the way forward is, it has to work for everybody,” he added.

Source: MEGA Royal experts urged Prince Harry to apologize to the royal family.

OK! previously reported royal expert Richard Eden urged Harry and Meghan Markle to make amends with the Windsors. "I've been speaking to people about ... the chances of a reconciliation between the brothers," Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. “But everyone really has made the same points that it won't happen until Harry and Meghan really apologize for everything they have said." "They need to apologize, at least privately, but also how can there be that reconciliation when William and Catherine just don't know what will later appear in a TV program or in a book?" Eden wondered.

In Harry's book, he decided to publish intimate conversations he shared with William. “Genuinely, once you've lost that trust you've kind of lost it forever," Eden noted. "Can you imagine what they were thinking about? Because, in his [Harry's] memoirs, he had just revealed those intimate conversations that they never in a million years thought would have been published, so there really won't be any welcome back," he concluded.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's memoir disclosed private conversations he shared with Prince William.

Meghan hasn't returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, and her decision to skip Charles' coronation and Harry's various London events was seen as the actress taking a stance against the region. "That is probably, I think, the biggest warning sign that [their relationship] could actually be at full disintegration point now," royal correspondent Jack Royston told an outlet. "The optics are so bad, where there's been a couple of announcements that have coincided with things like Kate is finishing up her chemotherapy video," Bronte Coy chimed in. "I think there was an announcement that day from the Sussexes. Even if it is not deliberate from them that they've been released at the same time, the optics are that it's quite petty."

According to a source, the mom-of-two still has hard feelings about her return to the U.S. "The wounds Meghan suffered from her experiences in the royal family cut very deep," the source noted. "Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done." "Meghan’s stance is that if Harry is going to go back and make a deal with the royals, she needs to be part of it as well," the insider continued. "She wants to show them they can’t just trample all over her and then have Harry come back on his own, as though she can be tossed aside."