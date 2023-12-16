Prince William 'Can Never Forgive' Prince Harry for 'the Way He's Thrown Kate Middleton Under the Bus'

“Kate may have grudgingly put the past behind her out of loyalty to the family,” said an insider, “but William can never forgive Harry for the way he’s thrown Kate under the bus.”

For his part, the 39-year-old is still reeling from the fallout. “Harry is still incredibly hurt by how he has been ostracized by his brother,” said the insider.

While Harry has demanded an apology from the royal family, it's unlikely he will ever get one, "especially not from William," the insider added.