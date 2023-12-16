Prince William 'Can Never Forgive' Prince Harry for 'the Way He's Thrown Kate Middleton Under the Bus'
Now that the dust has settled since Prince Harry's release of Spare and his Netflix tell-all, it seems like he will never make up with his older brother, Prince William, for how he treated his wife, Kate Middleton.
“Kate may have grudgingly put the past behind her out of loyalty to the family,” said an insider, “but William can never forgive Harry for the way he’s thrown Kate under the bus.”
For his part, the 39-year-old is still reeling from the fallout. “Harry is still incredibly hurt by how he has been ostracized by his brother,” said the insider.
While Harry has demanded an apology from the royal family, it's unlikely he will ever get one, "especially not from William," the insider added.
The dad-of-three, 41, has been “wanting to distance himself from his brother ever since Harry’s marriage to Meghan, whom [he] took a dis- liking to from the start,” Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, reveals, adding that William now considers his brother an “outsider.”
“The monarchy comes first, always has, and if that’s being threatened, there’s a problem. A big problem,” another source dished. “The royal family has gotten so much bad press lately, and it mainly stems from the feud between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan.”
Meanwhile, King Charles isn't ready to cut ties with his youngest son, and Kate, 41, might be coming around to the idea as well.
“She may have been forced to do it,” said the insider of extending an olive branch to Harry, “but in the end, she’s glad she did it. This pettiness has gone on far too long, and if it leads to William and Harry reuniting as brothers, Kate won’t have any regrets. Nor should Meghan have any. Hopefully she wants to see William and Harry reconcile just as much as everyone else.”
After Scobie's book accidentally accused King Charles and Kate of being the royal racists, the royal family is keeping on and carrying on.
"I think the great strength of the Princess of Wales — the new Princess of Wales — is that, like [Queen Elizabeth II], she knows what her job is," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen said.
Bullen added that the mom-of-three is doing her best to be as supportive as possible for her husband.
"Her job is to support the Prince of Wales, Prince William," Bullen noted. "And she very rarely gives interviews."
"She very rarely makes it about her. She’s always keen to make sure that the prince is front and center. But make no mistake, she is a force to be reckoned with. She is very strong and very clear on what she wants to achieve," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Touch spoke to the source.