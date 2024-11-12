'They Need to Apologize': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to Make Amends With Prince William and Kate Middleton in Private After Exiled Duke Broke Their 'Trust'
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reconciling could push Prince Harry and Prince William to end their yearslong rivalry.
"I've been speaking to people about ... the chances of a reconciliation between the brothers," royal expert Richard Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. “But everyone really has made the same points that it won't happen until Harry and Meghan really apologize for everything they have said."
"They need to apologize, at least privately, but also how can there be that reconciliation when William and Catherine just don't know what will later appear in a TV program or in a book?" Eden wondered.
The Sussexes publicly complained about royal life, and their various tell-all projects greatly impacted their relationship with the Windsors.
“Genuinely, once you've lost that trust you've kind of lost it forever," Eden noted.
"Can you imagine what they were thinking about? Because, in his [Harry's] memoirs, he had just revealed those intimate conversations that they never in a million years thought would have been published, so there really won't be any welcome back," he concluded.
OK! previously reported royal experts speculated that the former actress' ties to the monarchy have been severed four years after "Megxit."
"That is probably, I think, the biggest warning sign that [their relationship] could actually be at full disintegration point now," royal correspondent Jack Royston told an outlet.
"The optics are so bad, where there's been a couple of announcements that have coincided with things like Kate is finishing up her chemotherapy video," Bronte Coy chimed in. "I think there was an announcement that day from the Sussexes. Even if it is not deliberate from them that they've been released at the same time, the optics are that it's quite petty."
Harry continues to visit London due to his existing patronages and ongoing legal battles, but Meghan hasn't spent time in the region since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
"The wounds Meghan suffered from her experiences in the royal family cut very deep," the source noted. "Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done."
"Meghan’s stance is that if Harry is going to go back and make a deal with the royals, she needs to be part of it as well," the insider continued. "She wants to show them they can’t just trample all over her and then have Harry come back on his own, as though she can be tossed aside."
Despite calling her "a good person" in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the insider claimed Meghan still is uncomfortable around the Princess of Wales.
"Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down," the source alleged.
"I'm sure he's sad about the breakdown because they were very close," they shared. "They looked after each other, and that's what's so sad about it."