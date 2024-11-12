'They Need to Apologize': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to Make Amends With Prince William and Kate Middleton in Private After Exiled Duke Broke Their 'Trust'

"I've been speaking to people about ... the chances of a reconciliation between the brothers," royal expert Richard Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. “But everyone really has made the same points that it won't happen until Harry and Meghan really apologize for everything they have said."

"They need to apologize, at least privately, but also how can there be that reconciliation when William and Catherine just don't know what will later appear in a TV program or in a book?" Eden wondered.