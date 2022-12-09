King Charles Cracks Up While Chatting With Ryan Reynolds 1 Day After Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Drops
What docuseries?! King Charles was all smiles when he met Ryan Reynolds on Friday, December 9 — just one day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix series dropped.
"Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge," the actor, 46, posted a photo of himself with the royal.
For his part, the 74-year-old posed with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
“'As you celebrate your new-found status for this very special part of the world, nothing could give me greater pleasure than to say llongyfarchiadau and to wish you every possible success for the future.' - The King and The Queen Consort were in Wrexham today as it officially received city status," the caption read.
"The first stop was @wrexham_afc, where Their Majesties were shown round the club by new owners @VancityReynolds and @RobMcElhenney to hear about their ambitions for the club - which is the third oldest professional team in the world. At St Giles’ Church, Their Majesties joined a special Service as city Status was officially conferred - Llongyfarchiadau Wrecsam ar eich statws Dinas newydd! At @NT_erddig The King planted an oak sapling in memory of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.Thank you for the warm welcome to Wrexham!" the message continued.
As OK! previously reported, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, didn't hold back when talking about the royal family in the docuseries.
When the former actress first met Queen Elizabeth, she recalled how she didn't know any of the rules the brood abided by.
"How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird," Harry recalled of telling Meghan to bow to the Queen.
"She had no idea what it all consisted of," Harry continued. "It was a bit of a shock to the system for her."
