Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reflect On 'Weird' First Time Duchess Bowed To Queen Elizabeth II: 'I Thought It Was A Joke'
Prince Harry does not seem impressed by his wife Meghan Markle's curtseying abilities.
During the second episode of the couple's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recalled the nerve-wracking first time Meghan was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II.
"How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird," Harry admitted of his instructions to his then-girlfriend to bow to Her Majesty.
"My grandmother was the first senior member of the royal family that Meghan met," the father-of-two explained of his wife, who he married in 2018.
"She had no idea what it all consisted of," Harry continued in regard to the necessary detail for Meghan to curtsy to the Queen upon introduction. "It was a bit of a shock to the system for her."
As an American actress who had no idea what the royal family entailed, Meghan was given very little notice before she was thrown into the swing of things.
"I mean, it’s surreal. I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before," the Suits alum revealed. "We were in the car, and we were going to the royal lodge for lunch, and Harry said, ‘Oh, my grandmother’s gonna be here!'"
"We were driving up and he said, 'You know how to curtsey, right?'" Meghan continued, confessing, "I just thought it was a joke."
"Only now am I starting to realize, this is a big deal," the "Archetypes" podcast host reflected, as she has learned a quite a lot of royal lessons throughout her four years married to the handsome prince.
"I mean Americans will understand this medieval times dinner and tournament, it was like that. I curtsied as though I was like..." and proceeded to reenact an over-dramatic bow.
"Pleasure to meet you your Majesty" Meghan mocked of the first time she met the Queen, as she turned to an unimpressed Prince Harry and jokingly asked if her reenactment "was OK."
"It was so intense and then when she left, [Princess] Eugenie, Jack [Brooksbank] and [Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson] say, 'you did great!'" Meghan explained.
Meghan remembers thanking them, adding, "I didn’t know what I was doing."