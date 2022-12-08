Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reflect On 'Weird' First Time Duchess Bowed To Queen Elizabeth II: 'I Thought It Was A Joke'

"How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird," Harry admitted of his instructions to his then-girlfriend to bow to Her Majesty.

THROWING SHADE? MEGHAN MARKLE 'SURPRISED' BY KATE MIDDLETON'S 'FORMALITY' BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

"My grandmother was the first senior member of the royal family that Meghan met," the father-of-two explained of his wife, who he married in 2018.