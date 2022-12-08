Throwing Shade? Meghan Markle 'Surprised' By Kate Middleton's 'Formality' Behind Closed Doors

Meghan Markle has made it clear she and Kate Middleton are not best friends.

In episode two of the bombshell docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex explained her first impression of her sister-in-law after getting serious with Prince Harry — and their vast differences were evident from the start.

