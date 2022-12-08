OK Magazine
Throwing Shade? Meghan Markle 'Surprised' By Kate Middleton's 'Formality' Behind Closed Doors

Meghan Markle has made it clear she and Kate Middleton are not best friends.

In episode two of the bombshell docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex explained her first impression of her sister-in-law after getting serious with Prince Harry — and their vast differences were evident from the start.

“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan, who was born and raised in California, said of her first meeting with Kate, in an interaction she labeled "jarring."

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside," the former Suits actress admitted of getting to know the Princess of Wales, Prince William and the rest of the family.

