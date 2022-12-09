Princess Diana's Former Chef Slams Prince Harry For Comparing Meghan Markle To Late Royal: 'Not Even Close'
Princess Diana's personal chef has spoken out after Prince Harry drew comparisons between his wife and late mother on his recently released Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
In Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, released in part on Thursday, December 8, the Duke of Sussex likened the American actress to the Princess of the People — who was killed in a car crash in 1997 after being chased by paparazzi — and Darren McGrady had a thing or two to say about his remarks.
"I've known Harry since I held him as a baby while Princess Diana was eating cereals in the kitchen at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry, with respect sir, your wife will never be like or similar to your mother. I knew Princess Diana for 15 years," Darren — who cooked for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Diana, Prince William and Harry for fifteen years — claimed to a news publication. "Not even close."
Darren also added of the Suits alum, "She CHOSE to marry into the Royal Family. She had a choice."
Meanwhile, that wasn't the only part of the couple's controversial docuseries that left Darren upset. Meghan appeared to mock the idea of curtsying to Harry's grandmother in the series, doing an exaggerated bow while sitting next to her husband as she recalled first meeting the late 96-year-old.
"The look on his face when his wife laughs about having to curtsey to the Queen says everything for me," the personal chef said after watching Harry appear unamused by his wife laughing and fake bowing for the cameras.
Darren's upset was echoed by many, with online user calling Meghan out for disrespecting Harry's grandmother, who died in September.
"The Princess of Wales also had to learn many things when she became part of this family. But she was never disrespectful or made fun of it when she had to curtsey to Her Majesty," one wrote online, as another added, "The Princess of Wales also had to learn many things when she became part of this family. But she was never disrespectful or made fun of it when she had to curtsey to Her Majesty."
The next three episodes of Harry & Meghan are set to be released on Thursday, November 15.