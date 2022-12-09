Princess Diana's Former Chef Slams Prince Harry For Comparing Meghan Markle To Late Royal: 'Not Even Close'

Princess Diana's personal chef has spoken out after Prince Harry drew comparisons between his wife and late mother on his recently released Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

In Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, released in part on Thursday, December 8, the Duke of Sussex likened the American actress to the Princess of the People — who was killed in a car crash in 1997 after being chased by paparazzi — and Darren McGrady had a thing or two to say about his remarks.