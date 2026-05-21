King Charles' Death Accidentally Announced by U.K. Radio Station in Awkward Gaffe

Article continues below advertisement

A U.K. radio station accidentally broadcast the "Death of a Monarch" emergency protocol for King Charles III due to a computer glitch. The independent station, Radio Caroline, mistakenly triggered the emergency broadcast routine from its Essex studio. The 77-year-old monarch was unharmed and alive, carrying out an official royal visit in Northern Ireland at the time of the incident, alongside Queen Camilla. The station was playing the song "What's Up" by 4 Non-Blondes when the music suddenly stopped.

Article continues below advertisement

'God Save the King'

Source: MEGA 'Following the passing of His Majesty King Charles III,' a radio station mistakingly announced.

An automated pre-recorded message aired stating, "We have suspended our normal programs until further notice as a mark of formal respect following the passing of His Majesty King Charles III." The message repeated and was immediately followed by the British national anthem, "God Save the King.” Following protocol, the station fell silent for roughly 15 minutes before operators manually overrode the system.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles was carrying out an official royal visit in Northern Ireland at the time of the incident, alongside Queen Camilla.

Like all major U.K. broadcasters, the station holds pre-prepared emergency procedures and obituary materials in constant readiness. This ensures immediate, respectful coverage the moment Buckingham Palace formally confirms a royal passing. A system malfunction prematurely launched these files without human intervention. Radio Caroline's station manager, Peter Moore, quickly issued a public statement clarifying the error.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA 'He's dead!' one concerned user reacted in shock.

"Due to a computer error at our main studio, the death of a monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated ... We apologize to HM the King and to our listeners for any distress caused," the radio station clarified. Listeners were distressed as seen on social media, where one commented, “I dashed indoors shouting to the missus, ‘He’s dead! Charlie is dead!’ She looked puzzled.” “I heard this on my car stereo as I was just leaving work, and for a moment I had to ask myself whether it was true or just a sick joke,” another listener said. “It did give me a bit of a shock, but I accept these mistakes can happen and was glad to find out it wasn’t true,” a third added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles is being treated for an unspecified cancer.

The King, who reports say was seen in high spirits, planting a tree and laughing with personnel at a garden party at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, recently said, “I am ok. I am tottering along,” regarding his treatment for an unspecified cancer. His overall cancer treatment regimen was reduced, a milestone the King called a "personal blessing" brought on by early diagnosis and effective medical intervention.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles hosted a public event alongside actor Idris Elba at the National Youth Music Theatre in London.